Snowboarding
The Laax Open 2022 was even better than we expected
With the future of many elite athletes on the line, snowboarding’s best assembled in Laax for one final showdown. Here's a recap of all the action.
With the pinnacle of the 2022 season fast approaching, this year's Laax Open was considered to be 'judgement day' for many of the world's top snowboarders aiming to qualify for Beijing. Here's what went down.
Women’s Slopestyle
First through Laax’s highly progressive Slopestyle course were the women. Conditions were perfect, the sun was shining, and it was imminent that every rider was ready to go full send.
Despite a world-class display of snowboarding from the entire field, the storied matchup was between Austrian megastar Anna Gasser and Australian up-and-comer Tess Coady.
But as the event unfolded, Coady dominated every step of the way. Capturing the top score in her first run, the 21-year-old approached her victory lap with confidence, finesse and an impulse to extend her lead. Starting with a textbook Cab 180 to Backside 360 on the down rail and finishing with a stylish Double Cork 1080 off the money booter. Coady went on to better her original score with an 86.18 and claim the highest-scoring Slopestyle run of the day.
Women's Slopestyle Top-3
- Tess Coady
- Anna Gasser
- Annika Morgan
Men’s Slopestyle
The men’s Slopestyle finals gave way to a series of career-best performances by the American up-and-comers. The top spot was earned by 21-year-old Sean Fitzsimmons after he landed back-to-back triple 1440s and scored 80.91 – a rank that was enough to hold off Stale Sandbech's 80.43, as well as the top-seeded Leon Vockensperger's 71.05, into the dying seconds of competition.
Meeting Fitzsimmons and Sandbech on the podium was compatriot Jake Canter with a 74.76. Canter overcame the do-or-die pressure following a fall in his first run and threw down the day’s most stylish run over the six-feature course. American Brock Crouch scored 73.88 and followed with a fourth-place finish.
Men’s Slopestyle Top-3
- Sean Fitzsimmons
- Stale Sandbech
- Jake Canter
Women’s Halfpipe
Laax’s infamous Crap Sogn Gion halfpipe is historically known for boosting riders to stratospheric heights and pushing the limits of the sport – and this year was no different.
Right off the bat, reigning Laax Open champion Chloe Kim dropped into the Women’s Halfpipe finals with a vengeance, linking together a massive Method air, a Switch 900, as well as back-to-back 1080s. The American halfpipe prodigy scored a 90.25 and secured her sixth straight contest win since returning to competition last year.
Narrowly behind Kim, Japan’s rising star Mitsuki Ono scored 89.00 and the Spanish veteran, Queralt Castellet, scored 80.00.
Women’s Halfpipe Top-3
- Chloe Kim
- Mitsuki Ono
- Queralt Castellet
Men’s Halfpipe
The men’s final yielded unexpected outcomes as many of the sport’s usual frontrunners failed to land a clean run – opening the door for veterans Jan Scherrer and Shaun White to crack the podium. But even with White’s surprising return to the upper echelon of competition snowboarding, the Laax victory belonged to Japanese prodigy Ayumu Hirona.
Hirona took home his second Halfpipe World Cup victory of the year after landing a high-flying performance on his first run. Watching eagerly as the field of heavy-hitting riders attempted Triple Corks down the world’s longest halfpipe, Hirona’s score of 93.25 went unmatched until local favourite Jan Scherrer dropped into his second run. Though wildly entertaining, Scherrer’s last-minute heroics was only enough to secure him second place.
Men’s Halfpipe Top-3
- Ayumu Hirona
- Jan Scherrer
- Shaun White