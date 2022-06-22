NZ's top League of Legends duelist crowned

Red Bull Solo Q New Zealand finals, taking place in Auckland with a live crowd, was a spectacle to esports fans from around the country. In a world scene only just returning to live audiences, LAN finals and fanfare, events like these are few and far between.

Ex semi-pro Hansung ‘Kimchii’ Jang took on Sabrina ‘Silent Reverie’ Li © Graeme Murray

The finals started off with a bang, as eventual grand finalist and ex semi-pro Hansung ‘Kimchii’ Jang took on Sabrina ‘Silent Reverie’ Li. Things went quickly from there, seeing Li exit the tournament in round one.

Matches flowed thick and fast, as competitors were eliminated and the reality of a live audience watching your every move began to hit home with some.

Sam ‘Cool Maths Games’ Cartwright went up against Will ‘Cave Commander’ Brown in a thrilling Yasuo mirror-pick. As a champion dependent on individual skill and prowess, this match would come down to nothing but the players themselves.

A steely-resolved Brown kept his composure and fought his way to a series victory.

The ever-confident Shaan ‘Jak’ Panchia would go up next against ex-professional player Isaac ‘Tilting’ Bellamy in the third quarter final of the day.

Tense competition at the Solo Q finals © Graeme Murray

For Panchia, it was a chance to turn his words into actions and take the series. But Panchia, who had talked a big game in the leadup to the tournament, found himself exiting the tournament in the first round.

Leaning on his wealth of prior experience, it was all too easy for Bellamy, who in two, short games, capably dismantled his opponent.

Watching his brother’s loss, Jahan ‘WORLD’ Panchia, found himself at the mercy of entrant-by-Armageddon David ‘DVD123’ Nguyen, and followed his brother to an early-round exit.

With our four semi-finalists secured, fans speculated on where to from here as previous expectations lay shattered.

Could Kimchii secure a grand final appearance and reunite with Bellamy once again - this time on the other side of a screen? Would Cave Commander find success in his first esports event?

Would the grizzled veteran Tilting recapture his former glory and experience the throes of top-flight esports? Or would it be the enigmatic DVD123 revealing his true potential?

The first semi-final saw Cave Commander and Kimchii square up for the first time. Despite a valiant effort from Cave Commander, his exit felt seemingly inevitable the moment Kimchii touched the keyboard. Taking game one of the series with two swift, confident kills, he followed this up by catching a crucial timing in game two to seal Cave Commander’s fate.

Semi-final number two was up next, and fans would be expecting the stage experience, grit and tenacity of Tilting to take him into the finals.

‘Every game before this had been decidedly one-sided, why would this be any different?’, those in the crowd surely thought.

Both players came out swinging, with DVD123 drawing First Blood early in the brawl, before immediately dying to the tower - a rare unforced error from the young player. Sadly, a second solid scrap between the two saw DVD123 get the better of the fighting and overcome Tilting for his second kill.

Down but not out, Tilting brought out all stops for game two. The live audience packing the arena bayed as Nguyen and Bellamy traded blows. It would be Tilting’s experience that would see him destroy the tower on a great timing.

In game three, DVD123 drew First Blood in an epic scrap, sending Tilting to the brink of elimination. And, seizing the initiative, Nguyen pounced on Bellamy as he returned to the fray.

The ex-pro; the veteran; the clear tournament favourite had been eliminated at the hands of the enigmatic, silent youth from Armageddon.

Kimchii and DVD123 take the stage for the final battle © Graeme Murray

We finally had our grand final.

‘Kimchii’ Jang might have been the best-prepared competitor in the tournament, but as the old adage goes, “no good plan survives first contact with the enemy.”

DVD123 took the first two games in a clinical, mechanical fashion.

Facing match point and desperate for a win, off came the gloves for Kimchii.

He strikes! A crafty enfilade from the bushes catches DVD123 off-guard, sending him to oblivion and giving Kimchii first blood. As the ring of fire closes in, it’s all-in. By a stroke of luck, Kimchi tenaciously takes the engagement too.

Two-one to DVD123.

For game four, Kimchii as Sett spars with DVD123’s Volibear. Down to the wire it comes as, evenly matched, the ring of fire draws closer. Only a well-timed ULT from Sett prolongs Kimchii’s time in the tournament.

Game five begins, as the chance of a reverse sweep begin to swell.

Caution sets in as both players tentatively prod for openings, but it takes the ring of fire to draw them towards each other. Both at full health, stacked with items, they join in the ring for one final, epic showdown.

It’s all to play for now.

A sense of hope. Music blaring. Victory. Defeat.

Head in hands, Kimchi sits slumped at the desk. He’s just been eliminated by the best 1v1 player in New Zealand.

But as the crowd’s raucous applause fills the room, it's David ‘DVD123’ who is the centre of attention.

DVD123 takes the title and books himself a ticket to New York © Graeme Murray

The young man, the late entrant from Armageddon, is on his way to New York.

Beneath that stoic demeanour, it's clear winning Red Bull Solo Q New Zealand will be a defining moment for the rest of David’s life.

“Today was a great day. Red Bull… They’ve made a really special event for me and everyone else.” DVD123

David’s brother sits beside him as he digests what just happened. He’s bursting with pride at the chance to share in the moment.

David plans to take his mother to the finals in New York, a chance to take her to really see what esports is all about.

He’s also going to be sharing part of his grand prize with his siblings, including helping to upgrade his brother’s setup, and hopefully spark the next wave of Nguyen competition.

“I look forward to giving it to my brother for his birthday. He’ll enjoy it.”

With that, New Zealand fans await anxiously to see how David performs in New York against the world’s best. Can he hold his own? Is New Zealand’s top 1v1 player ready?

Time will tell.