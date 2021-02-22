F2 Driver Liam Lawson’s top tips and tricks for Simulator Racing

Now is your chance to experience racing like a Formula1 driver! The Red Bull Virtual Race kicked off this week at University Orientation’s around New Zealand.

Red Bull athlete and Formula2 driver, Liam Lawson, has set his lap time on the Red Bull Virtual Race simulator. See if you can beat him and set yours at tent city on your campus this Orientation to WIN.

The stakes are high as the fastest racer on each campus will be flown to Auckland to compete in the National Final. There, the grand winner will be crowned who will take home the prestigious title and win a VIP Red Bull Racing experience for two at the Melbourne Grand Prix.*

To give you a hand, we asked Liam Lawson to share his top three tips for getting the most out of simulator racing.

Liam Lawson Simulator © Scott Sinton

Tip one: braking points.

From his experience, Liam knows that in a race every second counts, and you can lose a lot of important time when braking.

“Every lap you should try to push out the braking as late as possible in each corner, any seconds you can save are very valuable in racing.” Lawson says.

Liam Lawson Simulator © Scott Sinton

Tip two: know your lines.

Liam says it is key to drive a corner as straight as possible. “You want to come in as far to the outside as possible and hit the apex in the middle of the corner then open up all the way out to the exit.

“The aim is to a straight line as much of the corner as you can,” he says.

Liam Lawson Simulator © Scott Sinton

Tip three: adjust your eye line.

Your brain has to work harder to process information if you are constantly looking at what is right in front of you. By simply looking ahead instead of down, you will increase your focus.

“You want to make sure that your eye level is as high as possible, keeping your eye level high is actually the safest way to drive. If you are only looking at what is directly in front of you it can be detrimental to yourself as your brain has to work twice as hard.

“Looking ahead will mean you save yourself a whole lot of brainpower and you’ll be able to react quicker.”

Put these useful tips into practice when you set your lap time in the Red Bull Virtual Race at Orientation week on your campus.