Watch Liam Lawson's Year in Review

7 min Liam Lawson's Year in Review After a turbulent 2021 race season, Red Bull Junior, Liam Lawson, sits down to look back on key moments on a big screen.

From crashes and disqualifications to fulfilling his childhood dream of being behind the wheel of a F1 car, 2021 was Liam Lawson's biggest year yet.

The young kiwi raced in both DTM and F2 in what turned into his most turbulent racing season.

Today Red Bull released Liam Lawson’s Year in Review where Liam looks back on the season that was. Starting with the first round of DTM at Monza where he was able to bring it home and take the win.

“It was a bit last minute for me. I really had no idea that Red Bull were going in to it (DTM). And I had never driven GTs or anything like that before,” he says.

Liam Lawson Monza DTM © Red Bull Content Pool

"Driving for an Italian manufacturer at Monza was really quite special. It was the most passionate team I’ve ever driven with.”

Lawson is complimentary of the manufacturer and with his cheeky boyish grin quips that he wouldn’t mind rolling around in a Ferrari everyday.

Liam Lawson #7 Hitech - Formula 2 - Monte-Carlo - 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

After spending his childhood memorising the Monte Carlo track in F1 games, Lawson says driving it in real life was a pinch yourself moment.

The disqualification that followed didn’t come as a surprise to Liam and he says he knew it as soon as he launched the car.

“I knew straight away we were going to be in trouble, but I chose to forget about it and I did, and I drove one of the best races I’ve ever done.

“Only after we won and I was doing the cool down lap did I realise that something wasn’t right with the car at the start of the race. I was devastated with the result,” Lawson says.

Liam Lawson leads the way around the Red Bull Ring © Lucas Pripfl/Red Bull Content Pool

But things made a quick return to positive when Lawson took out round 5 at Red Bull Ring, even whilst battling with additional weight from the success ballast.

“It was quite a challenging race, so definitely a big achievement for me and the whole team.”

On a high and leading the championship, Lawson was going into round 8 with high spirits and in pole position.

“I had a really good start an thought I had a big gap so I never expected a car to be anywhere near me in turn one.

“I got a massive fright when I had an Audi coming down the inside of me 30km/h faster than me, obviously with the big whack – it actually broke the suspension as well.”

In the clip, a visibly deflated Lawson describes the disappointment he felt in that moment saying it was the most gut wrenching feeling he’s ever experienced.

“I just sat in the car for 10 mins after the race and I just sat there. It was horrible, I was parked right behind the Mercedes guys while they were celebrating.”

The always positive and humble Lawson finds comfort in the overall performance of the season, “we know we should have won and nothing will take that away,” he says.

Liam Lawson in the pit of Jeddah - 2021 © Sander van der Veen / Red Bull Content Pool

Lawson’s sights are still firmly set on F1, and he got a taste of that reality in 2021. He describes the F1 test like nothing else.

“Nothing will ever prepare you for how fast that car is, when you drive it on the limits, it’s not even the same sport.”

The Red Bull Junior has taken another step toward his ultimate goal signing as a Red Bull Racing reserve driver for 2022.

“Red Bull, I’d say, it’s the most cut throat program out there, but it’s also the most direct. If I’m not good enough for Red Bull, and I’m not good enough to stay in that program then I don’t want to be in F1 anyway, because I’m there to be the best.”