Formula Racing
Thrust into the Formula One spotlight during a chaotic Dutch GP, driver Liam Lawson fights to prove himself while simultaneously contending for the Super Formula Japan title.
Liam Lawson got five Formula 1 races under his belt and two points thanks to a Scuderia AlphaTauri stint last season and you can now see how the talented young driver tackles life on and off the track in F1 as well as the fiercely competitive Super Formula Japan series in a new documentary 'Liam Lawson: In the Wings'.
My whole family sacrificed a huge amount for me to be able to do what I'm doing now. It all comes back to my family and us starting this together. It's not just my dream, but it's a big accomplishment for my family as well.