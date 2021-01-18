After scoring his first big junior victory and finishing fifth in the overall season last year, Lawson has scored himself a place in the Red Bull Junior F2 Team.

The massive achievement for the soon to be 19-year-old follows on from the news that he will also race in DTM in a yet to named GT3 team, along with side-lined Red Bull F1 driver Alex Albon.

Lawson raced with Hitech GP in Formula 3 last year, netting 3 wins and 6 podiums for the Silverstone, UK-based team.

Liam Lawson at the Euroformula Open series at Paul Ricard © Red Bull Content Pool

This is not the first time he has raced a dual programme with Red Bull. At the start of 2019, the year he signed a multi-year contract with Red Bull, Lawson was entered in both the Euroformula Open series for older Formula 3 cars as well as the debut season of the FIA F3 Championship.

“I’m really excited to be racing F2 this year. I really enjoyed the test and pleased it’s led to this drive.

“F2 has some very experienced drivers and only a handful of rookies this year so it will be a tough championship. There are some new tracks for me as well so really looking forward to racing at places like Monaco.” Lawson says.

Lawson tested a Hitech GP Formula 2 car in Bahrain in early December 2020, and posted a third quickest time of the 22 runners and was regularly in the top-six, the fastest of the rookie drivers.

The season begins with pre-season testing in Bahrain before the first round at the Sakhir circuit in late March, racing at the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 championship.