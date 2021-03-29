Lawson won the opening sprint race © Red Bull Content Pool

The weekend’s fixture – a prelude to the opening round of the 2021 Formula 1 season – marked Lawson's first event in the Formula 2 tier, having spent the last two years racing in Formula 3.

The 19-year-old Red Bull athlete won the opening sprint race, spun off in the second, and then finished third in Sunday's (Monday NZ time) feature race behind China's Guanyu Zhou and Britain's Dan Ticktum.

Lawson scores third overall after a stellar F2 debut © Red Bull Content Pool

"Extremely happy to finish third [in the third race], it's a really good haul of points," Lawson told NZ media.

An early safety car and an error from Zhou enabled the Kiwi teen to move further up the order.

With two podiums across the first three races, it was a thrilling weekend for Lawson's debut in F2. However, he was forced to retire in the second sprint race yesterday following a collision.

Lawson sweeps two podiums across the first three races © Red Bull Content Pool

The Hitech GP driver is 11 points behind Zhou and will be hot on his heels heading into the next round in Monte Carlo on May 20-22.

In the Formula One race that followed, Red Bull driver Max Verstappen ran Lewis Hamilton close in a frantic finish to claim second in the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship season opener.

The Dutchman started on pole at Sakhir and drove confidently early on, however lost the lead to the seven-time world champion midrace during the pit stops before he took advantage of better tires to chase Hamilton down - only for his overtaking move late on to be adjudged unfair.