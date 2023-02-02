New Zealand's Formula 1 reserve driver Liam Lawson is set to lead Oracle Red Bull Racing's highly anticipated demonstration sessions at the upcoming LIQUI MOLY Bathurst 12 Hour this weekend.

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi - Previews © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The 20-year old has had a roaring start to 2023 - going from a winning return to go kart racing last weekend in Auckland to a first time drive around Bathurst in a Formula 1 car this weekend, and then back for the New Zealand CIK karting champs in Hamilton the following weekend.

Lawson is thrilled to take on the iconic Australian track for the first time where he will pilot Red Bull's former championship winning RB7 on Saturday afternoon in a demonstration run.

What I'm doing this weekend is just a wicked opportunity, something I'll never forget. It's really a once in a lifetime opportunity to drive a Formula 1 car around Mount Panorama. I've never driven it in my life so for the first time I'll do a couple of laps in the rental car, maybe, and the next time I do it it'll be in an F1 car. Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson FIA Formula 2 Championship © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

This will be the first time Lawson has tackled the course - and while he hasn't physically taken it on, he has done several hours practise on a racing simulator.

"Of all the tracks in the world I haven't driven on, Bathurst is the one I'd say I know the best without having done it. It's one that being from New Zealand and with the V8 Supercars there, is really really popular and it's one I've done so many times over the years," says Liam.

Although the track is a first for Liam , he has driven the RB7, Sebatien Vettel's 2011 championship winning car, at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the UK once before sharing that it was ''one of the coolest experiences of my life.''

Liam Lawson driving the RB7 Formula 1 car Goodwood Festival of Speed 2021 © Red Bull Content Pool

I'm really excited to have that opportunity again at such a unique place, and to see the fans' reaction to the car because I think it will be quite cool. Liam Lawson

While the schedule is yet to be confirmed - it's likely to run between the two qualifying sessions for the Bathurst 12-Hour race that starts early on Sunday morning.

I think I'm literally just out for the flying lap. There'll be some demonstration runs by the regular show car driver Patrick on Friday and Saturday, maybe, then the flying lap is what I'll drive. Hopefully I get a warm-up, but it'll only be one session. Liam Lawson

The session will be broadcast live on Sky Sports New Zealand and around the world via live streaming.

City of Sails Kart

Last weekend Liam was in Auckland battling strong weather conditions for the City of Sails kart meeting. Despite the conditions, Liam came away with wins in both the Final and the Pre-Final against top contender Daniel Bray- winning by 2.5 seconds.

The final race saw Lawson take the win over Mitchell Sparrow by 4.3 seconds under a heavy downpour.

Liam Lawson with his father Jared at the KZ2 racing © Emilee Jane Photography

What's on the cards next for Liam?

After Bathurst, Liam is planning to jet home to New Zealand to test his go kart rocket around Kartsport Hamilton's track to prepare for the CIK Trophy meeting on 11-12th February.