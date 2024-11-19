Seizing the moment: Liam Lawson

It was just a few days before his successful return to Formula 1 racing at the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin after a full year out of the sport, and amid the slightly odd ritual of an F1 film shoot in which he has to adopt a variety of title- sequence poses—from the moodily intense to the cheerily playful—Liam Lawson is thinking about what it will mean to be back behind the wheel. “It’s just the driving, the competition—that’s what I’ve missed all year,” he says. “I probably didn’t realize I’d miss it so much, but I’ve raced a championship every single year since I was 7 years old. And to not have that has been tough. I’ve missed it a lot.”

It’s been almost 12 months since the 22-year-old New Zealander climbed out of the cockpit of an AlphaTauri in the broiling heat of a night in the Qatari desert and ceded control back to Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian whose broken wrist gave Lawson a remarkable shot at stardom at the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.

Across five impressive outings, Lawson scored points, matched the pace of his more experienced teammate, Yuki Tsunoda, and delivered mistake-free weekends that, in the best way possible, made pundits forget he was there, so comfortable was he with the demands of F1 racing. At Qatar’s Lusail circuit, though, the ride ended, and with fan favorite Ricciardo back in the driver’s seat, that might have been that.

Lawson never saw it that way, though. “I knew that that was potentially the last one,” he says. “I remember after qualifying ... I made Q3 and I came in and everybody was really happy. But I’d found out right before qualifying that I wasn’t going to be driving anymore in 2023. And I remember seeing my dad, and he was obviously super happy with qualifying. I gave him a hug and he told me he was super proud and I said that it didn’t matter. And I remember him telling me that it did. He said, ‘All of this matters and you need to just do the work.’ And that’s how I put my mind to rest.”

The rest was 11 months in the background, grinding through race weekends as the reserve driver for Oracle Red Bull Racing and Visa Cash App RB Racing, spending long hours in the sim working on optimizing race setups before flying out to grands prix to sit on the sidelines as Tsunoda and Ricciardo jumped into the VCARB 01 and headed out on track.

Lawson in the Visa Cash App RB F1 team uniform. © Will Cornelius/Red Bull Content Pool

“Stepping back has been tough,” he admits. “It’s definitely not been enjoyable and there were doubts at times, but I never went as far as thinking that it was never going to happen. The message has been pretty clear and simple all year: Stay fit, keep training and be ready. And it changes very quickly when guys have good results and they have bad results and it basically just goes up and down. It was difficult waiting and it was difficult trusting that as well. But I at least knew that at some point this was their goal.”

And over the summer, that conviction began to materialize. Ricciardo’s form wavered, and while there were never any ultimatums, it became increasingly clear that Red Bull were considering a change.

“I found out in Baku, at the track on Saturday,” says Lawson. “I knew there was a direction that the team was heading in and I knew that the team wanted to put me somewhere; I just didn’t know where that was going to be. And in Baku it was decided. I called my dad. It was like 3 a.m. in New Zealand, and he was wide awake. I called my dad. It was like 3 a.m. in New Zealand, and he was wide awake. He picked up the phone straight away, and he just said, “Tell me.”

"You know, my parents, my whole family really have given up pretty much everything they can to put me in this position. So for them, it’s a huge achievement.” Liam Lawson

Lawson isn’t kidding. After winning multiple titles on home soil and then finishing second in the 2017 Australian Formula 4 championship, he made the challenging and costly move to single- seater racing’s European heartland to compete in the German F4 championship. It was make-or-break stuff.

“The goal was to try and get picked up by an F1 junior team, because without that happening I was never going to have the money to get to F1,” he says. “I did German Formula 4 and finished second ... and I didn’t get any feedback from Formula 1 teams. So that was it.”

Lawson had to head back to New Zealand. “I came back to do the Toyota Racing Series, which we had budget for, but I had no plan after that,” he admits. “To be honest, TRS was my last shot. And after the first weekend, we had a contract from Red Bull. Helmut Marko [a longtime adviser to Red Bull] called my manager at the time and basically offered a contract for it at that point. It literally came a couple of weeks before my options ran out.”

“Part one of the journey is done,” says Lawson. © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The time since hasn’t been much easier, but at every step of the way, Lawson has ticked every box. “My first year as a Red Bull junior was extremely tough,” he says. “I sort of got the last seat in F3 in 2019 and we had a difficult season. It was fighting for midfield places, struggling to even make the top 10. And I was trying to prove a point to Red Bull. But Helmut isn’t the type to like excuses, so as much as those races weren’t going well—and it’s the same in any season that I’ve had that has been difficult at times—the simple thing is basically to fix it, not to try and come up with excuses. It was always, ‘Find a solution to the problem quickly and just fix it.’ ”

Now Lawson’s problem-solving skills have reaped the ultimate reward—a full- time Formula 1 seat. And as he has done throughout his career, he seized the opportunity in Austin, overcoming an engine-related penalty and a P19 start to power through to ninth at the flag. Afterward, Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner said he had driven “an exceptional race,” while Marko branded him “a man for future.” Lawson knows, though, that in Formula 1, you’re only as good as your last race.

“Part one of the journey is done,” he says. “The part I’ve spent my whole life on is getting to Formula 1. And now the next part starts, trying to stay here and succeed in the sport. That’s the next target. And obviously that comes with as many, if not more challenges.”

And he is sure he can do that. “I’m confident, and that’s arguably the most important part of being a Formula 1 driver,” he says. “If you’re going into it with the mindset that somebody could be better than you, then you have absolutely no chance. So I have confidence, but being realistic about things is important. I think scoring points is the team’s target and my job is to achieve that, so the goal is to compete with Yuki and score points for the team. After that my future will be determined by how I execute that task.”

In that regard, Lawson is off to a flying start, and this weekend in Vegas presents him with another opportunity to edge closer to the goal of a 2025 seat. Does it mean, then, that all good things do come to those who wait?

“That’s what they say,” he says with a smile. “But honestly, the most important thing is working hard. Working hard beats everything else at the end of the day. And that’s what I’m here to do.”