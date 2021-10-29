Liam Lawson's top picks to binge this weekend

No weekend plans and looking for something beyond the ordinary to fill your TV screen? Check out What Liam Lawson suggests you add to your binge list right now.

1. ABC of...Formula One

Find out all you need to know about Formula One racing with facts and figures, as well as lessons in the terminology, disciplines, history, heroes and drama of the international motorsport.

2. Two 2 Four Wheels

MotoGP™ champions Marc Márquez and Dani Pedrosa, and motocross champ Tony Cairoli, try out an F1 car in a simulator at Red Bull Racing HQ in the UK, then on the track at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.

3. Mechanics of Creativity

Former Formula One driver David Coulthard travels to Havana, Cuba, to drive in the Cuba Classic Rally. He meets a brotherhood of mechanics who have managed to keep their cars running for decades.

4. Max Verstappen: The Next Generation

A racing phenom prepares to make history as the youngest Formula One driver ever. But before Max drives on the most famous racetracks in the world, he needs to train with the legendary Scuderia Toro Rosso team.

5. Open the Doors

The 2021 F1 season is about to begin, so now's a good time to see what happened when Scuderia AlphaTauri opened their doors to the cameras ahead of their 2020 racing debut at the Red Bull Ring.