Formula Racing
Liam Lawson's top picks to binge this weekend
Rising formula star, Liam Lawson, took some time out of his busy schedule to tell us his top 5 films worth watching on Red Bull TV.
© Julian Kroehl/Red Bull Content Pool
No weekend plans and looking for something beyond the ordinary to fill your TV screen? Check out What Liam Lawson suggests you add to your binge list right now.
1. ABC of...Formula One
ABC of… Formula One
Find out all you need to know about Formula One racing with facts and figures, as well as lessons in the terminology, disciplines, history, heroes and drama of the international motorsport.
2. Two 2 Four Wheels
MotoGP Goes F1
MotoGP™ champions Marc Márquez and Dani Pedrosa, and motocross champ Tony Cairoli, try out an F1 car in a simulator at Red Bull Racing HQ in the UK, then on the track at the Red Bull Ring in Austria.
3. Mechanics of Creativity
Mechanics of Creativity
Former Formula One driver David Coulthard travels to Havana, Cuba, to drive in the Cuba Classic Rally. He meets a brotherhood of mechanics who have managed to keep their cars running for decades.
4. Max Verstappen: The Next Generation
Max Verstappen is The Next Generation
A racing phenom prepares to make history as the youngest Formula One driver ever. But before Max drives on the most famous racetracks in the world, he needs to train with the legendary Scuderia Toro Rosso team.
5. Open the Doors
Open the Doors
The 2021 F1 season is about to begin, so now's a good time to see what happened when Scuderia AlphaTauri opened their doors to the cameras ahead of their 2020 racing debut at the Red Bull Ring.