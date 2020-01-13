The third season of the Red Bull Logg Cabin Podcast, hosted by local music legend MC Slave aka Loggy Logg, is live now on most major streaming platforms.

Kicking off this season is sound engineer, DJ, and producer Mike Fabulous aka Lord Echo. He has been finessing dance-floors in Aotearoa and beyond for some time now with songs that draw inspiration from reggae, techno, afro-soul, and disco.

In this episode, Lord Echo sits down with MC Slave to discuss switching off your judgmental mind to follow your impulses, navigating the emotional ups and downs of creative work, and the origin story of his artist moniker.

Episode two features Barnaby Weir, lead singer of iconic group The Black Seeds and band leader of the legendary Fly My Pretties. Barnaby chats about the shift towards a laid-back and bass infused sound in Wellington in the late nineties, the inner-workings of Fly My Pretties and how using vintage recording equipment helps shape their music.

In the third and final episode of this season, MC slave chats with Anna Coddington – An original member of Fly My Pretties, singer, and songwriter whose musical talents span multiple genres. MC Slave and Anna discuss shaking the DIY mentality, her work with dance music producer Dick Johnson as Clicks, and being a member of the greatest superstar group that never existed.