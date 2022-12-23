After being impacted the last few years due to lockdowns, Mad Mike’s iconic event was back with a real bang with crowds of drifting fans, sunshine, top Kiwi drifters, a Red Bull set-up, prizes and Mad Mike revealing his latest project ‘Bull Rush' - a one-of-a-kind Red Bull Event Vehicle.

We invited Motorsport blogger and TikTok legend Samantha Tane to head to the event and share her experience.

Mad Mike's Summer Bash © Graeme Murray

Written by Samantha Tane

Harriet Tubman once said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer” and in New Zealand motorsport there is arguably no bigger dreamer than “Mad” Mike Whiddett, known for his legendary drifting, next-level projects, ideas, events and so much more - and his drifting event ‘Mad Mike’s Summer Bash’ is no exception.

Mad Mike’s Summer Bash was a day to remember. It had something for everyone, from on track cruising sessions to the skid pan being open all day.

The day started early with an open drift session where drivers got to run their cars, making any final adjustments before competition begun, it was also the first opportunity the eager public got to see the cars throwing up some smoke, and from there the day’s action was non-stop.

Mad Mike's Summer Bash - Bull Rush Reveal © G Mad Mike's Summer Bash © Graeme Murray Mad Mike's Summer Bash © Graeme Murray

To add another bang to the day, Mad Mike finally revealed ‘Bull Rush’ during the first circuit cruise of the day. The 2022 Jeep Gladiator has been in the works for several months and is set to be a one-of-a-kind epic Red Bull Event Vehicle that will be hitting the country throughout 2023 and beyond. Think DJ set up, PlayStation, cold cans of Red Bull and more.

Mike tells us about how the project came to life - “I had freedom, I had a vision. I mean I build a career out of having a vision. It doesn’t matter if you’re a kid or older, if you’ve got a vision, you’re already halfway there the rest of it is just hard work and determination.”

We build some of the craziest cars. Red Bull gave me the freedom to build them my ultimate dream, their ultimate dream. They had a wish list of what they wanted’ Mike Whiddett

“Bull Rush in the 90’s was like THE sport at school, you would all line up and you’ve just got to get to the other end. If you get tackled, you’re then in the middle and then it’s the last one left. There was a lot of injuries, a lot of broken bones. It was a very tough sport; this is a very tough vehicle…. I think it’s a perfect fit.”

It has four wheels and a Jeep Badge but that’s about where the similarities end.

Mad Mike's Summer Bash - Bull Rush Reveal © Graeme Murray Mad Mike's Summer Bash - Bull Rush Reveal © Graeme Murray Mad Mike's Summer Bash - Bull Rush Reveal © Graeme Murray Mad Mike's Summer Bash - Bull Rush Reveal © Graeme Murray

Mad Mike’s Summer Bash 2022 was a real hit once again.

The quintessential components of the Kiwi summer are Sun, Sea, Sand and Surf, but that changes a little when you’re a motorsports fan. It’s more along the lines of Sun, Smoke and Speed, all of which was provided in excess for the fans.

“For me Summer Bash is all about bringing automotive car culture together. In New Zealand we have everything, from lowriders to hotrods to rotaries and Hondas, and there’s drifters and I think for me it’s about enjoying car culture for what it is, and bringing everyone together when its right before Christmas’’, says Mike.

And it’s now a family affair with his son Lincoln taking part in the day and out-qualifying Mike for the Top 16 Drift Superclass Battles.

That’s the best thing that’s happened with my motorsports career, yesterday, him out qualifying me. Mike Whiddett