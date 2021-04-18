Kehu Butler: Made in Aotearoa

Home to some of the least crowded waves in the world and a population with strong cultural ties to the ocean, it’s a fertile environment for eccentric characters, colourful stories and amazing waves.

Home to some of the least crowded waves in the world and a population with strong cultural ties to the ocean, it’s a fertile environment for eccentric characters, colourful stories and amazing waves.

Made in Aotearoa travels through the land of the long white cloud with Kehu Butler as our travel guide, hitting up the iconic surf spots across the country.

