Mama's Boys: The road to Spain

Mama's Boys documentary

Red Bull Campus Clutch had more than 25,000 students from over 50 countries participate in the tournament through 400 events around the globe, now the top 12 teams will battle it out to be crowned the champions at the Global Final on the 17th of July.

Mama’s Boys, as the team is known in the e-sports world, have dominated the global Valorant tournament nationally even beating their Australian counterparts to take the only oceanic spot in the global finals.

The group of engineering, economics, law and business students from the University of Auckland and Victoria University may have only formed right before the tournament but they’ve been storming the competition.

Quickly progressing through the National Qualifiers and Final, Mama’s Boys took out Australia in the Final Knockout Round with a 2-0 victory and a 12-round winning streak. The team are eagerly looking forward to facing other nations in Madrid and experiencing “a great opportunity to be able to play against pros and compare our region against the best in the world.”

Mamas Boys face off with RMIT Black © Rohan Krishnan

Lucky ‘Yifang’ Chen, the team captain, says his team is quietly confident they can bring home the title for NZ.

“It was very exciting when we beat Aus to confirm our spot at worlds. In the back of my mind I always assumed we were going to, so I'm feeling pretty good about playing this weekend.

“As a team we’ve just came off a few hot wins in the Valorant Oceanic Tour and keen to keep the streak going. I feel I have definitely become a lot better than I was even last time we played against Australia. I just hope we have enough time to fix jetlag etc and get used to the setups.”

The winning team takes home €20,000 and an exclusive chance to attend the Valorant Masters in September.

All the Red Bull Campus Clutch games will be broadcast live on the official Red Bull Twitch and YouTube channels, so fans around the world can get a slice of the action.