Max Verstappen’s Icy Pre-Season Fun

Max Verstappen hit the track in a Formula 1 car for the first time in 2022 in the most unique way, swapping asphalt for ice and rubber tyres for spikes as part of an epic show run in Austria.
Written by Amy Taylor
Published on
Watch as world champion Max Verstappen enjoys his first track action of 2022 by driving his #1 F1 car on ice alongside ice speedway star Franky Zorn, using specially designed Pirelli spiked tyres.
GP Ice Race
