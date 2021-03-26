Meet the drivers racing in the Red Bull Virtual Race finals

More than 1,500 students across NZ set a lap time on our Red Bull simulators during Red Bull Orientation week, and now we’ve found the fastest six drivers from around the country.

Meet the university students who have set the fastest lap time on their campus and will now face a 20-lap live race against each other tomorrow.

Who will take the crown, will it be…

TRAVIS MCKENZIE

Travis Mckenzie from Lincoln University, who had never heard of Formula One before we arrived at his university Orientation Week. Travis is going to be stoked if he takes the top spot and will “probably take the old man” along to experience the Grand Prix in Melbourne with him.

Driver - Red Bull Virtual Race. © Red Bull NZ

NICK BERTRAM

Taking him on from the mighty Waikato is Nicholas Bertram.

Nick has been to the Melbourne grand prix before but is chomping at the bit for another experience, this time Red Bull style.

His strategy going into the race is to remain calm and block out any distractions around him when the race is on.

Driver - Red Bull Virtual Race. © Red Bull NZ

AIDEN SMITH

Or will Aiden Smith knock both off and claim the title:

The Dunedin local hopes his strategy of not trying to win individual laps with get him all the way to the top. If he makes it, he’ll be jetting off with his significant other to Melbourne.

Driver - Red Bull Virtual Race. © Red Bull NZ

JACK MARRA

In the running from the capital is Jack Marra

After watching Brendon Hartley qualify test for Red Bull in 2009 Jack was hooked on F1. He’s hoping to win the finals so he can take his greatest mentor, his dad, as he says it would be an amazing experience to share with him.

Driver - Red Bull Virtual Race. © Red Bull NZ

REECE O'GORMAN

Representing Auckland University of Technology is Reece O’Gorman.

Reece and his brother Ramon have been a Formula One fans since they were playing F1-05 on PS2 as kids so it’s only fitting that if Reece takes the win, they will be heading to Melbourne together.

Driver - Red Bull Virtual Race. © Red Bull NZ

EVANO MARCHELLINO

In a huge turn of events, it could be our wildcard finalist Evano Marchellino who smashes through the circuit to be crowned champion on the night.

Evano, who did not expect he’d get the chance to be in the final after his first attempt, will be aiming to have a clean race and be consistent in each lap.

Driver - Red Bull Virtual Race. © Red Bull NZ

-----

Only one of these six finalists can be the ultimate winner and will receive an ultimate Red Bull Racing experience for them and a mate at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne this November. Each finalist will also receive a Red Bull Racing ‘Essentials Pack’ including a Red Bull Racing Backpack & Mad Mike Collab Hat & T-Shirt.