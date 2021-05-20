Meet the team: UoW Draughts prepared for war as underdogs come out swinging

Oskar Howell talks to underdog team the University of Waikato Draughts about their run through the qualifiers, and who they have to beat to represent New Zealand on the world stage.

Prepared for takeoff and a seemingly-inevitable rematch against top seeds Mama’s Boys, the UoW Draughts are raring to go in the upcoming New Zealand finals of the Red Bull Campus Clutch global challenge.

Mama’s Boys have cemented their spot at the top of the table © Valorant

One of five teams representing the University of Waikato in the tournament, it was never going to be an easy feat shining against their rival teams.

Luke ‘snuf’ Horan said assembling the A-team wasn’t an easy task for the UoW Esports Club.

“We met each other the night before Campus Clutch started and only played one game together.”

“The team was formed by our Esports Club president Nubs and her vice president Edie, choosing the most handsome, talented, athletic freaks of nature and putting them together.”

Late to assemble a coherent roster and running out of time before their first game, he credited the exceptional taste of Red Bull for their miraculous run into the second seed spot.

“The only reason we got this far is because we were all jacked up on Red Bull during the matches.

“Red Bull seems to increase our communicative abilities and aim by a factor no less than a thousand.”

Unorthodox, but whatever helps you get ahead.

Team captain Rohan ‘Zylo’ Thakur said coordinating the team effectively was his priority in the Red Bull Campus Clutch, and prior experience leading squads in scrimms helped him create a strong team environment.

“I have spent a lot of time playing in a team environment scrimming against other high tier teams.

“I know what I should be doing in a team setting where coordination and team synergy is important.”

The winning Kiwi team will take on the top teams globally © Red Bull Content Pool

During qualifiers, the team showed great potential, despite only playing one game prior to the tournament.

Through solid fragging performances across the roster, UoW Draught were able to rise above the competition to secure that all-important second seed.

But are simple frags enough to beat a polished team like Mama’s Boys?

In Harsh ‘Azuliate’ Bajwa’s opinion, probably not.

“The fact that we are sharp has contributed a lot to us getting this far as we haven’t really developed many strats and therefore just need to rely on aim for the most part.

“Understanding the fundamentals of a good team has allowed us to shape our play-style to fit the needs of the tournament.”

With the team needing to work on their chemistry in anticipation of the finals on Saturday 22 May, communication and teamwork is a priority for the UoW Draughts.

That’s why Horan is focusing on creating a positive energy within the team.

“I think I bring energy to the team, I like to hype the boys up after they make a nuts play.”

As for wider strategy, there really isn’t one for the UoW Draughts, said Horan.

“Our team strategy is to get 13 rounds before the other team.”

The Draughts have an unusual advantage over other student teams in the competition - the University of Waikato is one of a handful of universities in New Zealand with a fully-customised esports arena free to use by students.

UoW Esports Coordinator Tom Featonby said their teams had been utilising the state-of-the-art facilities regularly during the qualifiers, and he was proud of the UoW Draughts and UoW Boosted and hoped they’d perform well in the finals.

“It's such a fantastic opportunity for tertiary students in our country to be exposed to a tournament like this.

“I'm incredibly proud of all of the teams for how they have played and conducted themselves throughout the tournament so far.”

Finals for the Red Bull Campus Clutch global challenge take place in the Red Bull HQ in Auckland on Saturday 22 April. Aside from personal glory and the opportunity to represent New Zealand on the world stage, the top team will win a custom esports gaming setup for their university, as well as the chance to compete for the €20,000 grand prize.