Red Bull Flugtag NZ: Meet the teams behind the crafts

21 teams from around the country have been eagerly putting pen to paper in a bid to make their mad flying crafts come to life on the drawing board. This Saturday, these teams will be gearing up to throw themselves off a 6m high starting ramp, straight down into the water (in the most graceful way possible, of course). Some will fly briefly, and some will flop in front of thousands watching that day! The competition is marked by three criteria: distance, creativity of craft and performance.
We're pumped to see these teams challenge the laws of gravity in Auckland at Wynyard Quarter on 10 December. To get you ramped for the day, meet six of the teams taking to the skies.
The Mo Show
The Hamilton based team ‘The Mo Show’ is made up of five young blokes who are dedicated to raising awareness around men’s mental health and wellbeing and will be taking to the skies in the name of Movember. Expect a moustache glider and an epic performance from a team of good mates.
The team: Josh Steel (pilot) Maison Cartensen, Keenan McCleery, Alex Bulloch
1 min
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - The Mo Show
The Vaccinators
Three engineering students and a hands on landscaper have come together to build a flying machine with a twist... Check out the video for more.
The team: Brandon Cuellar (pilot) Matthew Cranefield, Kelsey Terrant, Cameron Mailer
1 min
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - The Vaccinators
Douglas DC3
'Douglas DC3' - this teams' build is inspired by the late 60's cartoon "Dartardlly & Muttley in their Flying machines" - a scale replica of the Douglas DC3 aircraft. The Hamilton based team is a mix of engineers and managers.
The team: Timothy Zouch (pilot), James Mitchell, Zak, Mat, Pat
We are hoping for the best with our craft but it really all comes down to our pilot on the day… even though he has no controls for flying
1 min
Douglas DC3
Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0
Remember the flag referendum in New Zealand? The team of five AUT students studying computer science and engineering have built a plane to give one of the flag referendum contenders, The Laser Kiwi, a second life. Their key goal for Red Bull Flugtag: nail the take-off.
The team: Dylan Linton Price (pilot), Anthony Regan, Liam Mofiet
1 min
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0
The Menulog
Hungry? The Menolog consider themselves some of the food's greatest minds, dubbing themselves as ''a rag tag bunch of the most brilliant and crazy minds from the food delivery business''. Keen to see what they're bringing to the table?
The team: Kush Vyoli (pilot), Hamish Turnbull, Dom Oldrey, Nik Hancock, Greg Skinner
1 min
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - The Menulog
Red Baron & Snoopy
This team is back to defend their title. The Auckland based team combines the minds of two engineer and three carpenters, including Mat and Roy who both took the winning in Red Bull Flugtag Auckland back in 2002. Reckon they've got what it takes to win again?
The team: Mat Hughes (pilot), Lambert Russel, Edwin Teves, Roy Chalton, Claude Loomes
1 min
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - Red Baron & Snoopy
Keen to see what these teams bring to the table? Head along to Red Bull Flugtag at Wynyard Pavilion on Saturday, 10 December from 12pm.