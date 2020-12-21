Michelin SX4 is tipped to change the world of motocross forever

Michelin SX4’s unique format puts motorsport on steroids. In quick-fire races, the best of the best will compete under immense pressure and fans will witness more crashes and more high octane than ever before!

Michelin SX4 combines motocross, supercross and speedway and offers 15 motos per night and coming to Digger McKewen Park in Taupo on Jan 9th 2021.

We chat to Ben Townley about his brainchild event.

What is SX4?

"SX4 is the meeting point between three motorcycle sports - motocross, supercross and speedway. SX4 is formed from 4 motocross obstacles, 4 corners, 4 riders and 4 laps at a time to create a perfect storm for dirt bike racing!!"

How did the idea come about?

"It really came about from watching speedway motorcycles, I thought how can we combine the intense nature of speedway for 2 mins at a time and keep motocross/supercross spectators on the edge of their seat by including motocross features within the confines of a supercross stadium. So 4 riders was the starting point to keeping the racing tight, simple motocross features would keep the racing close and within a supercross stadium would allow spectators to see every metre of the action."

Why is the event unique to the sport of Motocross?

"It’s unique compared to motocross because it allows close racing all the way to the finish because there are only 4 competitors, the obstacles are simple to race hard on and only 4 laps at a time make it the shortest form of motocross or supercross racing ever being that it’s only a 2 min race from start to finish. Because it’s so simple and short, we’ll see multiple winners each event!!"

Who will be competing?

"We’ve got all the big names in the sport from NZ lining up. Obviously the 11 x MX champ Cody Cooper is the man to beat, he’s got years and years of experience and all the speed to go with it! Kawaski have Josiah Natzke lined up to have a shot at glory and his current from is electric, Yamaha have both Kayne Lamont and Maximus Purvis on the gate and they’re both intense and straight out fast riders and know the pumice of Taupo better than the rest. Brad Groombridge will provide the local fire works as he always does! James Scott, Roydon White, Curtis King, Campbell King, Tyler Syeiner, Tommy Watts and Seton Head will throw the cats amongst the pigeons for the remainder of the line-up."

The biggest challenges?

"Track position is key, getting off of the start gate and keeping your nose clean through turn 1 and 2 is the biggest challenge, after that mastering the slippery pumice soil and really maximising drive is another huge challenge these riders face at Digger McKewen Park in Taupo."

The event is Jan 9th at Digger McKewen Park in Taupo, gates open from 3:30 and racing action starts 4:30 sharp!