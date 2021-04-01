The rise of women’s mountain biking has been meteoric over the past year. While we celebrate that more women are riding than ever before, it is hard to ignore the elephant in the room.

Mons Royale Future Ground © Mons Royale

It’s obvious that there is a lack of female riders at the top of Freeride and Freestyle disciplines globally. Other action sports are successfully bridging that gap between talented amateur to professional for women, and Mons Royale believes the missing ingredient for women’s progression in mountain biking is both opportunity and environment.

Mons Royale founder, Louise Ferguson, says men have made that leap through self-coaching and peer support which is integral in most rider's journey to the top.

“It takes a critical mass to do that and that is what is missing for women. Progression happens when you create an environment, harness the energy, and provide an opportunity for a like-minded crew of riders to get together, to get better,” she says.

This passion is what drove Ferguson to create Mons Royale Future Ground Progression Camp, and give women a platform for progression in freeriding.

Over four days in March, ten of New Zealand’s best female riders who were shoulder tapped for the camp headed to New Zealand’s Mountain Bike mecca, Queenstown, to learn from the best kiwi coaches and mentors.

Vinny Armstrong at Future Ground © Mons Royale

Vinny Armstrong, a kiwi rider killing it on the world stage, winning the Crankworx Whip-off three times and scoring herself an invite to Red Bull Formation, was selected for Future Ground and says growing alongside inspiring women riders was an awesome opportunity.

“This camp is just what the world needs at the moment, to see women progressing and pushing the limits of freeriding.”

Over the four days, the group came together to teach and learn from one another, including breaking down tricks and building them back up from the fundamentals together. As well as, getting into the mindset that progression takes time and they can complete tricks they didn’t think possible.

Ellie Chew says attempting tricks as a group of women was inspiring © Mons Royale

Professional BMX rider, Ellie Chew, says the energy at the camp and attempting tricks together as a group of women was inspiring.

“It’s cool sharing [the experience] with these girls as they are at the beginning of their journey learning tricks and it doesn’t always happen straight away. You can’t be just like, ‘I want to do this trick’, and it just happens. Some tricks will work for you straight away and some won’t. Even if it might for someone else. It helps that we can all work together and push each other to get better.”

Queenstown local, Emma Olofsson, although very sore after the camp says it’s hard to beat the feeling of riding with a bunch of women absolutely pushing their limits.

“There so many more guys riding BMX than girls so you often end up training and riding with them. Don’t get me wrong, they help you and push you but it’s different when you are with girls. I feel like when you see a girl doing it, you are like, ‘yeah I can do that.'

“Here we are learning we can, by watching each other and building a community. Everyone has been pushing their limits for sure.”

Mons Royale Future Ground Progression Camp © Mons Royale

Ferguson says she hopes this will be just the first of many progression camps like this.

“When you look at other sports like snow sports, the women there are competing at the highest level and it gives you something to aim to. You can look at those processes and transfer that across to bike, that’s where I want the future to go.