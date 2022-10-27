14 Mountain Bike essentials every rider should have

We all know owning a mountain bike quickly becomes an expensive addiction. The list can be endless and with advancements in technology, there’s always a new and improved version on the market. Check on Brook's go-to essentials below.

Protective Wear

Falls, crashes, hits – they’re basically synonymous with mountain biking. While there’s no guarantee of an accident-free ride, there is a lot you can do to safeguard yourself from major injury. And it starts with basic protective wear.

First up, the most important gear to start off with is a half or full-face helmet and knee pads Brook Macdonald

Half face helmet

Brand: 100%

Model: Altis

Price: from NZ$100

Buy it here or here.

The Altis is a class-leading half-face helmet with advanced safety. Thanks to the Smartshock Rotational System, this helmet will immediately compress and absorb direct impacts, reducing energy transfer to the brain (learn more about Smartshock technology here . It’s comfortable, breathable, and easy on the wallet - so there’s no excuse not to give your noggin the protection it deserves.

Full face helmet

Brand: 100%

Model: Trajecta

Price: NZ$337.95

Buy it here or here

“Depending on the trails you’re hitting, it might be time to upgrade to a full-face helmet for extra protection. Try one out first and if you feel comfortable riding in one, there are lots of light weight options to go for now,” Macdonald says.

“The 100% Trajecta is super lightweight and nice to pedal around in.”

Knee pads

Brand: 100%

Model: Teratec

Price: NZ$139.95

Buy it here or here

During a fall your knees are often the first point of contact with the ground. They're a funny old joint - fragile, complicated, vulnerable to ongoing problems. Do your knees a favour and wrap them up safe.

''The Teratec knee pads are my favourite, they’re really light, breathable and comfy to ride around in,'' Macdonald says.

Brook Macdonald - UCI DH World Cup © Bartek Wolinski

Trail-side maintenance

There’s nothing more crushing than a mechanical on-trail. Make sure you have the basics so you can get your bike running again in no time.

Multi-tool

Brand: Topeak / Pivot

Model: Phoenix Dock Ninja Tool Box T16+

Price: NZ$99.95

Buy it here

A hunter wouldn’t go into the woods without a knife, and you shouldn’t go out on your bike without a multitool. Anything can happen out there and there’s a lot you can fix with a basic set of tools. The Phoenix Dock Ninja Tool Box mounts onto any spare bottle boss so it’s always ready and waiting for you.

C02

Brand: Muc-off

Model: C02 MTB 25g Inflator Kit

Price: NZ$59.99

Buy it here

Go from flat to firm in under a minute with a C02 inflator and canister. Compared with the traditional hand pump, C02 is lighter, easier, and faster to inflate. Simply release and watch it inflate.

“C02 and tire plugs are life savers – especially if you're in the middle of nowhere,” Macdonald says.

Tire plugs

Brand: Stan’s No Tubes

Model: Dart Tool

Price: NZ$49.99

Buy it here

For those running tubeless tires, sometimes a puncture is just too big for sealant to mend. Cue tire plugs. Simply insert the rubber into your puncture for a quick fix. Stan’s No Tubes has upped the game with its Dart Tool, which uses a combination of rubber and chemicals that react with your sealant for a permanent, airtight repair.

Brook Macdonald - Dream Track at Woodstock Farm © Graeme Murray

Home maintenance

Repairing mechanicals and tuning your own bike can be immensely satisfying. The internet is your best friend for learning how to use tools and problem-solving issues. Macdonald recommends having a good range of tools at home, sharing with us his six essentials.

1. Allen keys

Brand: Lezyne

Model: Hex Kit

Price: NZ$49.99

Buy it here

Also known as hex keys or hex wrenches - you’ll be reaching for these more than any other tool. They come in a classic L-shape, T-handle, P-handle or three-way. Each has its own advantages and price-points – just make sure you have the right tolerance and fit so you don’t end up stripping the bolt.

2. Tire gauge

Brand: Topeak

Model: Digital Shuttle Gauge

Price: NZ$125.90

Buy it here

In a nutshell, running too much air in your tires can compromise grip. However, too little air and you’re vulnerable to punctures and damaged rims. A tire gauge ensures you know exactly what pressure you’re running so you can adjust as needed.

3. Chain breaker

Brand: Feedback Sports

Model: Chain Tool

Price: NZ$84.99

Buy it here

Whether you’re shortening the length of a chain or repairing broken links, you’ll need a chain breaker. A great amount of precision and force is required to successfully remove a chain pin. The right tool will take care of both these factors, making chain repairs quick and easy.

4. Cassette whip

Brand: Park Tool

Model: Sprocket Remover/Chain Whip 5-12Sp

Price: NZ$68.99

Buy it here

The cassette whip is basically a long handle with two lengths of chain attached and it’s essential for removing your cassette lockring during repair works. It securely holds the cassette in place like no other tool can, preventing it from turning when un-tightening.

5. Spoke tool

Brand: Topeak

Model: Multispoke Wrench

Price: NZ$18.99

Buy it here

Truing your wheel or adjusting your spoke tension? You’ll need a spoke wrench. It’s small but mighty and no other tool will do the job as good. Make sure it’s the right size for your nipples or get a multi-sized tool so you’re covered.

6. Shock pump

Brand: Rockshox

Model: 0-300psi Shock Pump

Price: NZ$75.95

Buy it here

Having the right pressure in your shocks makes a big difference to your riding. Your ideal pressure is personal, based on your weight and the trails you ride. A shock pump does what an ordinary bike pump cannot do. It releases a small amount of air pressure with a highly accurate reading, while ensuring no air is lost when disconnecting the valve.

Brook MacDonald Rotorua, New Zealand 2021 © Graeme Murray

Clothing

Your riding gear is especially important on long rides – it’s nice to have comfy gear which is fitted nicely and breathable. I love the fit, quality, and design of 100% clothing. Brook Macdonald

Short sleeve top

Brand: 100%

Model: CELIUM

Price: from NZ$75.99

Buy it here

Bib liner

Brand: 100%

Model: Revenant

Price: from NZ$75.99

Buy it here or here

“I personally like the Revenant bib which has pockets in the back where you can put gels, your phone and multi-tool,” Macdonald says.

Brook Macdonald UCI DH World Cup © Bartek Wolinski