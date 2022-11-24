Bike
Mountain biking New Zealand: Top 10 places to ride
Aotearoa New Zealand is paradise on earth for mountain biking.
We’ve laid down the sickest road trip, stopping off at all the best mountain bike trails New Zealand has to offer, with some insider tips from Kiwi Red Bull rider, Brook Macdonald.
- Auckland: Dome Valley DH
- Rotorua: Whakarewarewa Forest (AKA The Redwoods)
- Central North Island: Timber Trail
- Wellington: Mākara Peak Mountain Bike Park
- Nelson: The Gorge MTB Park
- Kaikoura: Middle Hill MTB
- Christchurch: Christchurch Adventure Park
- Westport: Old Ghost Road
- Queenstown: Queenstown Bike Park
- Queenstown: Gorge Road Jump Park
First up, familiarise yourself with New Zealand’s mountain bike trail grading system:
Grade 1: Easiest: Flat and wide smooth track or road.
Grade 2: Easy: Mostly flat with easy climbs. Some obstacles but they are easy to avoid.
Grade 3: Intermediate: Steeper slopes with avoidable obstacles. Possibly a narrow trail with reduced traction and/or an exposed MTB track edge.
Grade 4: Advanced: A mix of long or steep climbs, narrow MTB track, poor traction, difficult to avoid obstacles, exposed track edge.
Grade 5: Expert: Technically challenging with big climbs, narrow MTB track, unavoidable obstacles, dangerous drop-offs, and sharp corners.
Grade 6: Extreme: Downhill/free ride specific trails. Extremely steep sections with large drop-offs and unavoidable obstacles.
Brook Macdonald says to get the full New Zealand riding experience, you need to visit both islands.
There’s a lot that separates riding in the North Island from riding in the South Island. The North Island has a lot of great forest riding with loamy volcanic soils, accessed mostly by pedal or shuttle. The South Island has more elevation and alpine, rocky terrain with big scenic views. You’ll also find a lot more lift and gondola access in the south.”
01
1. Dome Valley DH
- Location: Warkworth, Auckland
- Type: bike park
- Grade: intermediate to expert
- Access options: shuttle
- Best time to ride: year-round
Dome Valley DH is Auckland’s best kept secret. Featuring the Dome Valley DH Track, it’s a rowdy 18 minutes of grade 5 downhill fun. Dusty, loose and incredibly fast – it’s one for the more confident of riders. Only open for riding on shuttle days, this park has a strong club culture and you’ll be getting tips from locals in no time. Bookings are essential through Auckland Downhill.
02
2. Whakarewarewa Forest AKA The Redwoods
- Location: Rotorua
- Type: bike park
- Grade: 1 - 6
- Access options: shuttle
- Best time to ride: year-round
Arguably one of the best MTB parks in New Zealand, Rotorua’s Whakarewarewa Forest is a Mecca for cyclists. It’s also Brook’s number one recommendation when touring the country. Fast draining volcanic soils create loamy goodness throughout the year. With an insane MTB trail network spanning 180km, there’s something for everyone to get rowdy on.
Whatever kind of riding you want, chances are Rotorua’s got it. The forest is so easily accessible from the city that even with limited time, you can get a good amount of riding in.
03
3. Timber Trail
- Location: Pureora Forest, Central North Island
- Type: 85km adventure trail
- Grade: 2-3
- Access options: shuttle
- Best time to ride: year-round
Pack your bags because we’re going on an overnighter! The Timber Trail is an 85km journey through a remote and historic area of the Central North Island. What was once a pumping forestry settlement, became the centre of environmental protests in the 1970s. The lush Podocarp Forest is regenerating and with it the birdlife too. You’ll get to ride some of New Zealand’s longest and highest swing bridges and accommodation options halfway have something for everyone - camping, glamping and even lodge luxury.
04
4. Mākara Peak Mountain Bike Park
- Location: Wellington
- Type: bike park
- Grade: 1-6
- Access options: pedal power
- Best time to ride: year-round
Mākara Peak is peaking when it comes to riding in the capital. Featuring the renowned Deliverance trail, you’ll be pushed to your limits over mossy rocks and roots. If that’s not your vibe, take it easy on lower grade trails with cross-country style traverses. The best part of riding in Wellington is that you’re never far from another bike park, so get amongst it!
05
5. The Gorge MTB Park
- Location: Nelson
- Type: bike park
- Grade: 3-6
- Access options: shuttle
- Best time to ride: year-round
The Gorge has some of the sickest backcountry riding you’ll find within New Zealand native forest. For intermediate riders and above, the park features 70km of trails ranging from grade 2-5. The only way up is via shuttle and each run down will see you descend a massive 1000 metres. Prescribed trail routes take the pressure out of navigating a big network of trails - just pick a number and ride. Cool off in the natural swimming hole and you’ve got yourself the perfect day.
06
6. Middle Hill MTB
- Location: Waipapa Bay - 90 minutes South of the Picton Ferry Terminal or 40 minutes North of Kaikoura
- Type: bike park
- Grade: 2-6
- Access options: shuttle
- Best time to ride: September-May
Venture onto a remote high country merino station and you’ll discover a trail network of world-class standards. Middle Hill MTB is kiwi riding at its finest with a real focus on progression. With capacity for just 24 people a day, you’ll be frothing with mates while you cover as many kilometres as your legs can handle. Just remember to close the gate so the sheep don’t get out eh!
07
7. Christchurch Adventure Park
- Location: Christchurch
- Type: bike park
- Grade: 1-6
- Access options: chairlift
- Best time to ride: Year-round
Did someone say surf, ski, and ride, all in one day?! Brook Macdonald did, because this is one of the few locations in the world where you can do it all. Christchurch Adventure Park has 44 trails covering every grade of rider, fully assisted by New Zealand’s first and longest purpose-built MTB chairlift. How good!
08
8. Old Ghost Road
- Location: Westport
- Type: 85km adventure trail
- Grade: 4
- Access options: transportation options available
- Best time to ride: September to April however there is access year-round
It’s unforgiving, rugged, and remote but if you’re looking for a New Zealand wilderness adventure, the Old Ghost Road is the best of the best. The 85km trail was once an old gold miner’s road. It’s now a grade 4 trail with some grade 5 sections, full of glorious rocks, roots, mud, steps, river crossings, burning ascents and treacherous descents. Some have done it in a single day, but with six huts to choose from along the way, most do it in three.
09
9. Queenstown Bike Park
- Location: Queenstown
- Type: bike park
- Grade: 3-6
- Access options: gondola
- Best time to ride: September to April
On any New Zealand mountain bike road trip, Central Otago is a must-visit region. In summer time it’s home to many of New Zealand’s elite riders and has an abundance of riding options. Queenstown Bike Park was the first park in NZ to use gondola lift access to take the pressure off the legs. With insane trails and next level views over Lake Wakatipu and the Remarkables mountain range, you can’t miss riding Queenstown.
10
10. Gorge Road Jump Park
- Location: Queenstown
- Type: jump park
- Best time to ride: mid-November to May
Gorge Road Jump Park is a piece of art in itself. The Queenstown institution is the best summer hang-out for both riders and spectators. You’ll find the pros jamming while beginner lines give everyone the chance to cut shapes.
