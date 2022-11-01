Trail building tools, tips, and tricks with Remy Morton

Trail building is an integral part of being a mountain biker. Whether you’re building new or maintaining what’s already there, there are a few things you should know.

01

Square mouth shovel Nail rake Pick Hand saw Round mouth shovel Leaf rake Rock bar

Remy Morton: “A poor man pays twice'' is the best advice I’ve ever received. Buy top quality tools with hardwood handles. In the long run it will save you time, money and make the job much more comfortable. In New Zealand, my favourite trail building tool brands are Cyclone , Atlas and Fiskars .

Remy Morton Crankworx Rotorua © Graeme Murray

1. Square mouth shovel

Use: Cutting roots, digging, moving, slapping, shaping, and compacting dirt.

“If you’ve only got one tool, make sure it’s a square mouth shovel. If you really had to, you could literally build a trail from start to finish – it might be painful, but it’s the one tool you can do everything with. This is the tool you will be using the most.”

2. Nail rake

Use: Clearing vegetation, spreading dirt, creating a rough shape of the trail.

3. Pick

Use: Digging drains and trenches, creating bench cuts.

“The pick is essential for loosening-up hardpacked dirt that you just can’t with a shovel.”

4. Hand saw

Use: Clearing necessary vegetation that the rake won’t cut through such as branches, roots, or old logs.

5. Round mouth shovel

Use: Shifting dirt.

“While the square mouth shovel is the best for shaping, slapping, and compacting dirt, the round mouth shovel is far superior for moving dirt as it cuts through the ground easily.”

Remy Morton Red Bull Sound of Speed © Graeme Murray

6. Leaf rake

Use: Clearing vegetation and giving the trail a final buffer.

“I always use a leaf rake to give my trails a nice seal on the top layer of dirt. By carefully raking the trail at the end of the job, you can filter out all the tiny rocks, pebbles, and tree roots that, if not removed, will flake out and create breaking bumps over time. It’s the ultimate final buffer.”

7. Rock bar

Use: Moving rocks.

“Essential for saving your back. If you have rocks on the terrain you’re building, the rock bar gives you leverage to move them easily. At first it may seem like a pain to carry around, but when you can move a rock in five minutes compared to two hours, trust me, you will be grateful.”

02 Tips and tricks to building the sickest mountain bike trails

Remy Morton Boomerang farm bike park © Andy Jackman

For a 24-year-old, Remy has buckets full of wisdom and experience to share with the MTB trail building community. Get amongst his seven steps to building a mountain bike trail here .

Build with the terrain, rather than against it

“Use the land to your advantage. If you’re using the natural terrain, you will automatically be creating the sickest trail. It will also naturally drain well and therefore, be sustainable.”

Learn to build as you learn to ride

“If you’re wanting to get better at riding, start building. By learning the two side-by-side, you can build trails at the level you think you should be riding, rather than using trails beyond your limit. It’s a safe way for riders to progress.”

Respect the land

“Some of the oldest existing things on this planet are trails and rock work. Trail building is adding a form of transport that will help a community in some way. I like treating it like an art form and respecting the land by making it look as natural and as beautiful as I can. It’s like a big painting on a mountain.”

Look after your mental health

I believe trail building is the biggest escape you can have from the world. Remy Morton

''If you’re having a bad day, sometimes riding won't fix that – you might not ride well or just feel a bit off. With trail building, you can do it no matter what. Whether it’s building a shape or clearing vegetation, you’ll always progress and walk away satisfied. It helps me overcome things and express myself. There are not many activities that can do that every time.”

Give back to the MTB community

“Trail building and maintenance is your donation back to the sport. If you believe a town, community or bike park is missing something, speak out and push to build it. Seeing your own ideas come to life is awesome. You can walk away knowing you’ve helped that community gain a new asset.”

New Zealand Athlete Summit 2020 © Roy Schott