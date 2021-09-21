My Breakthrough

RELATED: Think you've got an idea that will change the future for the next generation. Summit your idea for Red Bull Basement today.

Will Hewitt HeartLab © Red Bull

Will Hewitt didn’t finish high school but at just 21-years-old he’s developing AI to help cardiologists detect heart disease.

Health-tech start-up HeartLab is using artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the fight against the world’s number-one preventable cause of death: heart disease.

It’s developing AI tools to help doctors with the time-consuming and manual process of reviewing echocardiograms – one of the most common scans used to identify heart problems.

HeartLab's AI is helping to detect heart disease © Red Bull

At just 18-years-old Will and co-founder, cardiologist Dr Patrick Gladding, began HeartLab and Will says the company has been a natural progression from all his ventures before.

“I’ve always been passionate about doing my own thing and utilising my skills in electronics and programming. At 15 I started building electronic kits an selling them to students I was teaching in a after school programme, so I guess you could say I’ve always had that entrepreneurial spirit.

“I really wanted to study biomedical engineering but didn’t have the grades to get in. While I was studying I started working as a research assistant for the Auckland Bioengineering Institute which exposed me the type of biomedical engineering I’d always been interested in,” he says.

There is an ongoing debate as to whether that entrepreneurial trait can be taught or is just built inherently into the Steve Jobs’ of the world.

Will says, “as long has you’re driven and willing to work really hard, you can learn pretty much any other skill.

“All the companies I’ve started, have taught me fundamental lessons about running a business; from how to get money in the bank, write an invoice and actually just get started, to how to build a product, and take my hobby and turn it in to a business.”

The HeartLab team is expanding quickly © Red Bull

The now-21-year-old says HeartLab is ready to launch its AI tools in the NZ market. “We are about to by the end of the year we’ll have grown our team by five from 13 to 20, and in our latest raise we’ve secured funding that will get us through the next few years.”

To future thinkers like himself Will says it’s important to take your mind off securing money and investment and get your idea or product in front of the user.

“The first time a doctor that wasn’t within our team used our product and said “WOW I get it” that was the moment that made me thought, wow we’ve actually built something that the intended market likes, and that’s a pretty special moment.

“Just get started and get your products in front of the intended market or user.”