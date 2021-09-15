Nico Porteous lists his bucket list slopes

Cardrona © Lake Wanaka Tourism

Cardrona, Wanaka

After debriefing with his brother, Nico decided you can’t beat home and being in Wanaka meaning his home mountain had to be the top of the list.

“Cardrona has to be number one, it means I get to be at home with family, sleep in my own bed, and just roll out of bed and go and hit some sick slopes close by,” Nico says.

With world class training facilities, it’s no wonder Nico ranks it at the top. The mountain boasts the most extensive terrain park and pipes in the southern hemisphere.

“When it is running perfectly in spring when it’s warmer and the snow is slushy, you can’t really beat it.”

Nico Porteous © Miles Holden

Treble Cone, Wanaka

With playful natural terrain, and also very accessible from Nico’s home, Treble Cone comes in second.

“It’s just Insane really fun terrain – gives you a break from skiing park if you need it. Takes me back to my roots which I really enjoy, and I get to experience the reason why I got into skiing in the first place.”

It’s the largest ski area in NZ’s South Island and its famous for its long, uncrowded, groomed runs with something for everyone.

Freestyle is in Laax's DNA © Laax

Laax, Switzerland

“It is somewhere I spend a lot of time, most of time it’s for fun and for a holiday.”

Nico says you can’t beat the cool atmosphere of Laax in Switzerland. “I have lots of friends who come when I am there, and we always have the best time.”

The ski field is not only famous for its reliable snow and modern facilities, but also for its stunning view of the Swiss landscape below and some of the best Après bars in the country.

“It looks over the Swiss valley and the views are just, insane! Its a fun place for me to ski – all I can say is it’s really really fun.”

Nico Porteous © Tommy Pyatt

Mount Hood, Oregon

The Majestic Mount hood is known for being majestically beautiful. But contrary to when you think a mountain would be roaring with punters, Nico says it’s in its prime in the warmer months.

“I only ski there in summer, you can ski when it’s 30 degrees in a t-shirt. It really gives you the best of both worlds, when you come down from a day on the hill you go for a swim at the lake, go play a round of golf, or just hang out by the lake. It’s really stunning and reminds me of being home in NZ.”

“They store snow there so you can ski up until the end of July. During that time, it has real American summer camp vibes, so young skiers get to come hang out with their hero’s and it’s a really awesome experience.”

Mammoth, California © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

Mammoth, California

Lastly but certainly not the smallest, situated in Eastern California near the world famous Yosemite National Park, its the Mammoth Ski Resort.

With a mammoth vertical drop, huge snowfall and the sheer size of the Mammoth Mountain Resort It really lives up to its name.

“I like to go there in spring… I think there is a reoccurring theme here that I like to ski in the warmer weather, haha.”

Nico days that during a long winter season, while he visits lots of mountains and skis a lot of halfpipes, he doesn’t really get to explore. “I arrive, ski the halfpipe, and move on to the next mountain.

“Mammoth is perfect to explore when the season is finished. It’s in an English-speaking country which makes it easier, it’s accessible, has good atmosphere, and for me it’s a perfect way to unwind after a long winter,” he says.