X Games gold for Nico Porteous

Freestyle skier Nico Porteous made history at the 2021 X Games, becoming the first freeskier to land both his right double 1620 and the combination of a right double 1620 into a left double 1620 in a halfpipe competition.

Nico Porteous's winning Superpipe run

The 19-year-old jumped into the lead on his third of four runs thanks to landing the historic trick and in the process became the first New Zealander to win gold in the Freeski Superpipe event at the X Games.

Nico wins gold after an out-of-this-world performance © Snow Sports NZ

Red Bull athletes Mathilde Gremaud and Eileen Gu also took home X Games gold.

Gremaud landed a Switch Double Cork 1080 Tail Grab on her second run of the day, before securing the gold medal on her final run when successfully landing the world-first trick.

Mathilde Gremaud celebrates at Winter X Games in Aspen, Colorado © Peter Morning/Red Bull Content Pool

The 20-year-old from Switzerland, who won the Big Air event at the X Games in 2019, had been working to perfect the trick last year and previously landed it on the slopes of the Allalin Glacier, becoming the first female freeskier to ever do so.

Freeskier Eileen Gu won her first X Games gold medal on Friday night when she triumphed in the Superpipe event, just hours after securing bronze in the Big Air competition.

Eileen Gu © Lorenz Richard/Red Bull Content Pool

The 17-year-old from San Francisco, USA, took the lead after her first run and never let up, becoming the first woman ever to win Superpipe gold in her first time at the event.

*Video footage in this story is courtesy of ESPN Enterprises, Inc*