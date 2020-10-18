Chill side-of-stage with our Red Bull NZ music artists this New Years

BE IN TO WIN 2x TICKETS TO R&V + AN EXCLUSIVE MEET AND GREET WITH JESSB

Click on JessB's Facebook competition post below to enter.

Competition ends 12AM 02/11/2020

Winners announced 05/11/2020

BE IN TO WIN 2x TICKETS TO R&V + AN EXCLUSIVE MEET AND GREET WITH FOLEY

Click on Foley's Facebook competition post below to enter.

Competition ends 12AM 02/11/2020