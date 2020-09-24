have announced that the 2020 Pacific Music Awards will be presented online and television this year, with no live event on Wednesday 30 September as planned.

"Given the current environment and our responsibility for our community, we believe this is the best decision for the awards" said the Trust in a release.

The 2020 Pacific Music Awards ceremony will be shared as an online presentation at 7pm on Saturday 3 October, and the Tagata Pasifika special will be screened on TV1, 9.30-11am, on Saturday 17 October.

"We hope our audience around Aotearoa, the Pacific and the world, will be able to join us on both those dates" the Trust said.

