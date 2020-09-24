Pacific Music Awards to be live-streamed
© Oscar Keys
The 2020 Pacific Music Awards will be streamed on Wednesday the 30th of September.
The Pacific Music Awards Trust have announced that the 2020 Pacific Music Awards will be presented online and television this year, with no live event on Wednesday 30 September as planned.
"Given the current environment and our responsibility for our community, we believe this is the best decision for the awards" said the Trust in a release.
The 2020 Pacific Music Awards ceremony will be shared as an online presentation at 7pm on Saturday 3 October, and the Tagata Pasifika special will be screened on TV1, 9.30-11am, on Saturday 17 October.
"We hope our audience around Aotearoa, the Pacific and the world, will be able to join us on both those dates" the Trust said.
"Amidst the waves of change, we have kept moving forward and this option allows us to maintain the celebration of our 2020 finalists and award recipients. We are dedicated to celebrating Pacific music, supporting Pacific artists and keeping our community connected and can’t wait to share this celebration with you."
visit their website for full details, including a complete list of nominees.