World-first! Pilot lands on and takes off from a moving train

Dario Costa has completed a world-first aviation dual manoeuvre in Afyonkarahisar, Türkiye, landing his Zivko Edge 540 on a cargo train travelling at maximum operational speed, before lifting off again in a vertical pull from the same container.

The daring feat was executed on February 15, 2026, as Costa touched down on the ninth and final container of a cargo train travelling at 120kph. It was a manoeuvre that required perfectly synchronised speed and precise aerodynamic control, especially as the landing surface only came into view in the final seconds of approach. Watch how it all happened in the video below:

01 A complex and challenging manoeuvre

Dario Costa makes aviation history with a world-first train landing © Predrag Vučković/Red Bull Content Pool

Unlike conventional runway approaches, the landing surface remained outside of Costa’s field of vision throughout due to the aircraft’s angle of descent and the train’s forward motion. With no visual glide path, he had to rely solely on his cognitive training and skill to achieve what was essentially a blind landing.

While the train rattled along at its maximum operational speed of 120kph, Costa had to reduce his plane to a near-stall airspeed of 87kph. Even the tiniest mismatch between plane and train velocity could have resulted in Costa overshooting the landing or failing to line up correctly.

There was heavy turbulence from the train and shifting air speeds – making the manoeuvre a test of absolute precision. The moving carriages created turbulent airflow as the Italian steered his plane towards the narrow landing surface, forcing him to make continuous micro-adjustments to maintain longitudinal and lateral stability.

Train Landing in numbers Landing speed 120kph (65 knots) for approach, down to 87kph (47 knots) Usual cruising speed 370kph (200 knots)

02 Step-by-step – how the aerial feat unfolded

Turbulence from the train created a real challenge © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Approach Phase – With a limited view of the landing container on approach, Costa synchronised his plane with the train’s speed of 120kph.

Landing – The wheels of the Zivko Edge 540 touched down on the ninth cargo container.

Stabilisation – Costa was forced to make constant aerodynamic corrections amid turbulence generated by the moving platform.

Take-off – With a controlled acceleration and lift-off from the same container, the aircraft went airborne again in a vertical pull manoeuvre, pitching sharply nose-up to transition into a steep vertical climb.

That's another world-first completed for Dario Costa © Predrag Vučković/Red Bull Content Pool Train Landing was one of the most challenging and demanding projects of my career Dario Costa

03 A world-first months in the making

The planning phase of Train Landing was absolutely key to its success © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Naturally, a feat of such complexity couldn’t have been achieved without many months of planning and testing. Preparations began early in 2024, as engineering and flight teams developed simulations and conducted controlled tests to replicate the landing dynamics.

Prior to the Türkiye execution, a three-day moving platform scenario was tested in Pula, Croatia, in collaboration with Rimac Automobili. Using their all-electric Nevera R hypercar as a precision moving platform reference, Costa refined his alignment and reaction timing.

As continuous real-flight testing on a moving train was not feasible, advanced simulation technologies and controlled ground-based rehearsals became critical to the project’s success.

The calculations required were extensive © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

"Train Landing was one of the most challenging and demanding projects of my career," said Costa. "There were so many variables to measure, but the greatest test was learning to land blind on a very small moving runway - relying only on cognitive and flying skills.."

“The most critical aspect was the alignment with the train, so precision had to be absolute, and he achieved that," added Filippo Barbero, the project's aviation consultant. "During a project like this, there's no room for emotions - Dario is a true magician.”

Dario Costa's plane Aeroplane Zivko Edge 540 Performance 400 horsepower engine

04 Another landmark feat in aviation

An aviation world-first in action © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Landing and taking off on a moving platform marks a major advance in aerodynamics and pilot coordination. Doing it at full train speed shows how careful data planning and precise flying can expand the boundaries of controlled flight in non-traditional environments.

"After flying through a tunnel, I kept asking myself what could be more challenging – but landing on a moving train, on a point you can barely see, relying purely on feeling the wind, requires an entirely different level of focus. I am proud that we have changed the definition of what is possible in aviation."

05 Inspired by Türkiye: From Tunnel Pass to Train Landing

Türkiye has been a happy hunting ground for Costa © Predrag Vučković/Red Bull Content Pool

After completing another world-first in 2021 – his Tunnel Pass flight through two highway tunnels near Istanbul – Costa returned to Türkiye to test new aviation concepts. Upon seeing a nostalgic passenger train in Kars, he was inspired to consider unconventional landing concepts beyond static environments.

Studies identified Afyonkarahisar as the ideal site for a controlled and secure project execution, due to its suitable railway infrastructure, operating conditions, and geography.

About the pilot: From Red Bull Air Race winner to Guinness World Record holder Who is Dario Costa? Dario Costa is an Italian pilot recognised for high-precision flying and technically complex aviation projects that combine engineering planning with elite pilot performance. Across his career, Costa has delivered more than 20 aviation world-firsts, including Tunnel Pass and the legendary Streif course preview , among others. He is the first and only Italian to qualify, compete and win in the Red Bull Air Race, and the first and only Italian – as well as the youngest-ever recipient – to receive the prestigious Bob Hoover Freedom of Flight Award. He currently holds five Guinness World Records.