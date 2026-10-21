A screenshot from GTA 6 shows a motocross race featuring dirt bikes and quads.
© Rockstar Games/Take-Two
Games

Racing in GTA 6: New features, vehicle handling and race tracks explained

From high-speed circuits to off-road challenges and nitro-fuelled street races, GTA 6 looks set to offer plenty for petrolheads. Here’s what we know ahead of its November 19 release.
Written by Phil Briel (@nophilterde)
6 min readUpdated on

Summary

  1. 1
    Racing in GTA 6: What you need to know
  2. 2
    New racing features at a glance
  3. 3
    Gellhorn International Raceway: The first GTA racetrack
  4. 4
    Vehicle handling: More realistic driving
  5. 5
    Everything we know so far about GTA 6
Discover everything revealed in GTA VI: An Extended Look
The GTA 6 Extended Look gave us 26 minutes of fresh gameplay from 2026’s most anticipated gaming release. Rockstar Games’ new open-world adventure looks set to raise the bar for immersion and cinematic presentation, but there’s plenty here for racing fans too. From circuits and off-road challenges to high-speed street races, here’s everything we know about racing in Grand Theft Auto VI so far.
01

Racing in GTA 6: What you need to know

More than 13 years after GTA 5, the next instalment in the series is finally approaching the grid. The extended preview offered a closer look at Grand Theft Auto VI and among the biggest additions for racing fans is a dedicated circuit, alongside dirt racing and street races. Together, they point to a much bigger role for racing in GTA 6 than in its predecessor.
02

New racing features at a glance

Racing has long been a major part of GTA Online, but GTA 6 looks set to take it further. Rockstar has already showcased three distinct types of racing:

Circuit racing

A screenshot from GTA 6 shows a circuit race

GTA 6 is set to feature circuit racing – a first for the franchise

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The Extended Look showcases traditional asphalt circuit racing on a permanent, closed track, something that would be a first for the series. The trailer also features familiar racing-game HUD elements, including a minimap, lap counter, lap times and position indicator.

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The cars range from dedicated racing machines to fictional GTA takes on recognisable road cars. One gullwing-door sedan bears similarities to the BMW 3 Series and 5 Series, complete with an M-inspired colour scheme, while other footage features cars resembling the Dodge Charger, Dodge Challenger, Ford Mustang and Infiniti G35.

Dirt racing and motocross

A screenshot from GTA 6 shows a motocross race.

Motocross racing is another new addition

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The second discipline sees Lucia take on a dirt-bike course alongside other off-road riders, with plenty of jumps and airtime. The footage shows one opponent crashing on landing, while another has to swerve to avoid a bike hitting the ground, offering a glimpse of the unpredictable action that can unfold during races.
The trailer also reveals a dedicated motocross track, as well as numerous dirt-bike routes spread across the GTA 6 map.

Street Racing

A screenshot from GTA 6 shows a night-time street race

An underground street-racing mode brings back memories of Midnight Club

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Rockstar Games’ long-running Midnight Club series may be gone, but its spirit lives on in GTA 6 through an underground street-racing mode. The Extended Look also introduces nitro boosts, giving tuned cars an extra burst of speed in a feature reminiscent of games such as Need for Speed.
The starting grid is packed with heavily modified cars inspired by familiar performance models, including a Nissan Skyline GT-R R32, Porsche Cayman, Chevrolet Camaro, Ferrari SF90 and Lamborghini Diablo. A car resembling the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 also appears, with some vehicles featuring underbody lighting and flames from their exhausts.

Further racing disciplines

One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop in GTA 6.

We know that One-Eyed Willie's Mod Shop will feature in GTA 6

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

The racing content could extend beyond what Rockstar has officially shown so far. An alleged leaked map of Leonida has been analysed by the GTA community, with possible drag strips and oval tracks identified among its locations. However, these features remain unconfirmed, and the leaked map should not be treated as a definitive representation of the final game.
Another feature that could add a new dimension to driving in GTA 6 is refuelling. Reports from Rockstar's hands-off previews indicate that vehicles will require fuel, with drivers able to refuel at petrol stations. The mechanic was not shown in the Extended Look itself, however, so details of how the system will work remain unclear.
03

Gellhorn International Raceway: The first GTA racetrack

A screenshot from GTA 6 shows the Rideout Customs tuning workshop from the Ultimate Edition.

You can pimp your ride at the tuning workshop

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

One of the most exciting additions for motorsport fans is GTA 6's first dedicated asphalt road course. Known as Gellhorn International Raceway, the track is located near Port Gellhorn in Leonida and has been linked to the game since the 2022 leaks. Its name also appears on a shirt worn by Lucia in the second GTA 6 trailer, adding further evidence that the circuit will feature in the final game.
The circuit has attracted comparisons with Sebring International Raceway, which would make sense given that Leonida is Rockstar's fictional take on Florida. Analysis of leaked map material has identified similarities between the two layouts, although the GTA 6 circuit is not a direct recreation of Sebring. The Extended Look footage shows a more modern layout, meaning the final track appears to combine real-world influences with Rockstar's own design.
The Extended Look also provides the clearest indication yet of how the circuit will be used. It shows a proper wheel-to-wheel race, complete with a lap counter, timer, position indicator and competitors displayed on the minimap. That confirms that GTA 6 will feature structured circuit racing rather than simply using the track as a backdrop for a mission.
Exactly how much of the circuit will be accessible, and whether Leonida contains other dedicated road courses, remains unclear. What is certain is that GTA 6's world will be enormous. Rockstar has described it as roughly three times the playable area of Red Dead Redemption 2, while reports from a separate Rockstar preview put the overall map at around twice the size of GTA 5.
04

Vehicle handling: More realistic driving

Jason Duval in Grand Theft Auto VI.

Jason is locked and loaded

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Realism is a major focus of GTA 6, and that extends to its vehicles. In an exclusive deep dive with Dazed Digital, Rockstar revealed that real racing drivers were involved in the team working on vehicle handling. The studio has not explained exactly how they contributed to development, but their involvement underlines Rockstar's ambition to make driving feel more authentic.
The Extended Look offers an early glimpse of that approach. Cars appear to have more weight and movement through corners, while acceleration, braking and collisions all look more dynamic than in GTA 5. Exactly how much the handling has changed, however, will only become clear once players get behind the wheel.
A screenshot from the GTA 6 Extended Look shows a convertible with the top down.

There will be plenty of cars to choose from

© Rockstar Games/Take-Two

Vehicle damage is also being taken further. Crashes can have more noticeable consequences for both cars and characters, suggesting that reckless driving may carry greater risks than it did in previous games. How far Rockstar takes this system remains to be seen.
Overall, the footage points to a more detailed approach to vehicle physics and a stronger sense of speed.
05

Everything we know so far about GTA 6

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