Record breaking 184,236 participants take part in Wings for Life World Run

On Sunday 184,236 participants from 195 nations ran for those who can’t raising a total of 6.8 million for spinal cord research.

Runners and wheelchair users covered an average 12,3 km this year by the time the moving finish line caught and passed them. The beauty of the Wings for Life World Run is that everyone counts as a finisher.

Wings for life Auckland © Graeme Murray

In New Zealand, more than 250 people laced up their running shoes for those that can’t on Sunday night. Including 133 who ran together around Auckland’s viaduct, and Ironman Braden Currie who ran to the top of Roy’s peak in Wanaka.

Sweden’s Aron Anderson won the men’s competition for the third time running an astonishing 66,8km. Russia’s Nina Zarina took her third consecutive title running 60.2 km.

Anita Gerhardter, CEO of the non-profit foundation Wings for Life said the event was an incredible celebration of life.

“I’m at a loss for words. The number of participants is so much bigger than what we dreamed of. All I can say is thank you to each and every person who ran, walked or rolled with us. Together, we’ve raised an impactful amount to help find a cure for spinal cord injury.”

Wings for Life Auckland © Graeme Murray

The worldwide group of participants started off at exactly the same time, which meant 11pm in New Zealand. The runners and wheelchair users were connected virtually through the Wings for Life World Run App. That provided the basis for the special community experience that was enhanced with inspirational comments and messages from the drivers of the virtual Catcher Car, which began pursuit as a moving finish line 30 minutes after the runners’ start.

Brad Smeele, Kiwi professional wakeboarder now quadriplegic ran along with 110 friends and fellow athletes from around the world in the Wings For Life ‘B-rad & Company’ team.

Brad Smeele at Wings For Life Auckland © Graeme Murray

“It has been so cool to see people running all across the globe. Here we made it 16kms, Jesse pushed me 12kms and the Jimmy took us over the line to the 16km mark. It was epic and even though there was a bit of rain in Auckland, we’ll be going bigger and better next year!”

From running novices to experienced ultra runners, the starting field at the Wings for Life World Run was an eclectic mix of humanity. Everyone was eligible to enter: The unique race format made it possible for runners and wheelchair users with completely different ability levels to race together for a good cause.

Since 2014, 925,096 participants have taken part in the global charity run, 9,034,954 kilometers have been covered and 33.3 million euros have been raised. 100% of all entry fees and donations go directly to spinal cord research.

Wing for Life lit up Auckland City © Graeme Murray

“It was a lot of fun, the sprinkle of rain made it a good time. It's epic to make an event of it, especially because it's 11pm at night in NZ - it's a hard sell.” says Smeele.

The date for the ninth edition of the Wings for Life World Run has already been set. The next run will take place on May 8, 2022. Registration is already open.

All results as well as information on how to register for the 2022 run can be found at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com