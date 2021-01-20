Your Favourite Rappers Favourite Rapper - Melodownz x Ranuimarz

+16

When the story starts with a 15-year-old walking into a poetry slam it’s hard to imagine that what is to come is a fearless and impassioned 64 bars in the Red Bull Studios.

But when the young man who would later be known as Ranuimarz stepped up to the microphone his words were enough to make a lasting impact on one of the judges, Melodownz.

“He was the only poet that did a rap, which stood out,” says Melodownz, “But it wasn’t only because he was an MC. The shit he was talking about; Colonisation, living in poverty, all of these things that indigenous young people go through in New Zealand. I was just blown away.”

Melodownz reflects on how that young man became the artist you hear preform the 64 bars. “Back then he had such a raw style. He still does to this day but he’s perfected his craft along the way.”

For Ranuimarz, perfecting his craft has meant representing the community he came up in.

“Representing has always been a number one thing for me. If you grow up in the hood, you rep your hood. I think a lot of people from hood places can relate to that.”

But the situation was complicated. “It’s hard for Māori like me. People would say ‘where are you from?’ but what they meant was, ‘what’s your iwi?’. Growing up being a Māori from the hood you don’t have that knowledge. Not knowing can make you feel less proud to be Māori. That is a huge thing in my community.”

But these gaps in cultural knowledge inspired Ranuimarz to dig deeper into the history of Māori in this country. “I lost a lot of knowledge and unfortunately in this system, they don’t teach you that kind of stuff in school. You have to go out there and look for it yourself. And that’s exactly what I did, I went out and learned about it, and met other Māori.”

Ranuimarz 64 Bars 22 © Graeme Murray

Ranuimarz credits meeting Risera crew member LSJ as having a huge impact on this awakening and a big part of why you can hear him rapping about the land wars and colonisation today.

Between the moment of the poetry slam and now there has been a whole lot of hustling for Ranuimarz. He wrote raps every single day to the point that he was sick of it, and then he would get up and write some more.

These hard years of training and dedication to his craft is why when he was presented with the opportunity to perform on Red Bull 64 bars, the words came fast.

“I wrote 64 bars in two hours. I knew exactly what I needed to say. Everything in my head was focused to the point when I didn’t even realise what I had done until I had finished. When you are in that mode, nothing can stop you.”

Ranuimarz 64 Bars 25 © Graeme Murray

Someone else who recognised that Ranuimarz was on another level was Melodownz, who could not believe that he was receiving voice memos of demo raps less than two hours after telling Ranuimarz that he was going to get a session. “His taiaha is sharp. He was ready. It blew me away. That’s when I was like, fuck this dude’s the one, this guy is on.”

When reflecting on the Red Bull 64 bars, Ranuimarz wants people to realise that when he raps about sharpening his weapon, that weapon is his voice.

“That’s my voice that I’m sharpening, that’s the major weapon that you can’t destroy. You can use violence but that’s only going to influence more violence. But if you can speak, if you can get into someone’s head, then that is even more powerful. If someone says something to you and you hear it, that will stay with you forever.”

The voice has been sharpened over years of training and its message is clear.

“I just want to do it for the people, no politician is going to do that for us. We can revolutionize the way we live as Māori. We don’t have to rely on the system to change it, we can do it ourselves. I’m trying to make that change, one person at a time. It is what it is.”

Ranuimarz 64 Bars 19 © Graeme Murray

Alongside fellow Grow Room alumni, Shiraz and LSJ, Ranuimarz have combined their forces into the Risera. Releasing an EP ‘The Old Testament’ at the end of 2020, the album is a powerful statement that these voices are here to stay.

Melodownz has a single ‘Money’ dropping at the start of February, alongside a music video directed by Melo and Connor Pritchard. The track was produced by Dj Khalil during sessions Melodownz had with the legendary producer in L.A. Fans should keep a close eye for more work to come from those L.A. sessions throughout 2021. Melodownz is also working on a short film to be released later this year.

Ranuimarz 64 Bars 9 © Graeme Murray

Keep up to date with Ranuimarz on Instagram and listen to his work on Spotify .