Meet the Red Bull Basement finalists

Vincent Xiao & Yokiu Lee: I’m sure many of us can relate to the occasional feeling of dread when we realise how difficult it is for us individually to substantially help mitigate climate change, even though we desperately need to or it would be the end of our civilisation. It is with this powerless mindset that my peers in architecture complete their “building technologies” assignments, doubting that any effort to investigate greener solutions would yield a significantly positive impact, and end up resorting to ‘business as usual’ designs, just to secure their grade. To investigate greener methods, veering away from the carbon intensive traditional pathway is no doubt more difficult. It is difficult to understand the concepts of sustainable design, and equally difficult to find suitable manufacturers to realise these designs. Perhaps by luck, I had been brought into the rabbit hole of sustainable architecture design, and had come to the conclusion that if all this information that was predominantly in the form of mountains of text in books could be made into an interactive graphic performance simulator, the principles of sustainable design would be better accessible not only to my peers in architecture studies, but for practicing architects in the field.