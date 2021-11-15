Meet the Red Bull Basement finalists
Building Envelope Performance Simulation App, University of Auckland
Where did the inspiration for this idea come from?
I’m sure many of us can relate to the occasional feeling of dread when we realise how difficult it is for us individually to substantially help mitigate climate change, even though we desperately need to or it would be the end of our civilisation. It is with this powerless mindset that my peers in architecture complete their “building technologies” assignments, doubting that any effort to investigate greener solutions would yield a significantly positive impact, and end up resorting to ‘business as usual’ designs, just to secure their grade. To investigate greener methods, veering away from the carbon intensive traditional pathway is no doubt more difficult. It is difficult to understand the concepts of sustainable design, and equally difficult to find suitable manufacturers to realise these designs. Perhaps by luck, I had been brought into the rabbit hole of sustainable architecture design, and had come to the conclusion that if all this information that was predominantly in the form of mountains of text in books could be made into an interactive graphic performance simulator, the principles of sustainable design would be better accessible not only to my peers in architecture studies, but for practicing architects in the field.
What impact will it have on the future?
To make sustainable architecture design principles, methods, resources more accessible to budding and practicing architects, architecture schools, the fight for the construction industry to become more sustainable would no longer rest on the shoulders of few. As younger generations of architects - equipped with this knowledge enter the workforce, change would be pushed for, and the construction industry which currently accounts for 40% of total global carbon emissions will finally undergo the long overdue change.
Who will it impact the most?
Immediately, it would benefit the budding and practicing architects who would like to investigate more sustainable solutions but lacked the courage and time to do so - like my peers. As our app hopes to use components produced by real, local manufacturers of building components that can be used for sustainable building design, it would in parallel benefit local manufacturers as they may have previously struggled to be known amongst the wider construction sector community.
Why are tech led ideas so important to our future?
Once upon a time, if you wanted to learn about something, you would have to physically find books about it or Professors of the field, both of which might not be so accessible. Now, novel sustainable methods of construction (for example) from Germany are just a few convenient taps on the computer away from a young architecture student from New Zealand stuck at home in lockdown. Technology is so convenient, so effective in helping people learn. Books worth of information can be digested through an interactive graphic app. This makes the sharing of information so easy that if investigated thoroughly, even an app to help children understand sustainable architecture design principles would be possible. On that note, we are in fact looking to integrate the app in Augmented Reality form with corresponding physical toy model components to reinforce graphically represented ideas with a tactile appreciation of the materials, hopefully building a passion for architecture in children to answer to a shortage of skilled construction sector workers worldwide.
Trident Analytics, University of Canterbury
Where did you get the inspiration for your idea?
The inspiration came from my final year project supervisor Daniel van der Walt. Our final year project was tracking the lateral position of vehicles around curves. We used the Arduino technology in this experiment and wanted to bring this technology to the forefront
What impact will your idea have on our future and who will be the most effected?
We're hoping that this technology can improve the data we collect on local road networks. The more data we collect the more informed our decisions become about how to improve and maintain our roadways. Hopefully, this technology can make our roads safer for drivers. I'm want to work with local authorities and maybe even NZTA to collect more data about our roads network. Doing so will identify trends that we may have not seen before and lead to improved road maintenance.
Are you going to pursue this idea now the Red Bull Basement journey has finished for Trident Analytics?
Definitely. I think that there's definitely a use for this technology in our current road network. I'm looking forward to really getting stuck into it over University break.