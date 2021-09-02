Red Bull Basement is back and seeking students wanting to change the future

Red Bull Basement is looking for innovative kiwi students © Jacobo Medrano/Red Bull Content Pool

Today’s student entrepreneurs, creators and innovators are the force that will disrupt the status quo and drive positive change in the future. And now, a call to action gives students in all areas of study a chance to fast-forward the development of their ingenious ideas. The journey begins when they apply for Red Bull Basement by 24 October 2021.

In this global program, young Kiwi change-makers are empowered to find their voice, showcase their skills and ambitions, and use technology to make tomorrow’s world a better place. Students can tap into resources such as mentoring, workshops, networking events and more – all leading up to a Global Final where thought leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries from around the world collaborate with student teams representing each of the 45 participating countries.

Numerous teams from previous Red Bull Basement events have gone on to expand their ideas on the world stage.

The winning team from 2019, Austria’s Audvice, has made important strides since their participation in Red Bull Basement, recently receiving six-figure funding in the first investment round for their learning and collaboration tool.

Lava Aqua X © Philipp CARL Riedl / Red Bull Content Pool

Last year, out of the 3,800 teams that applied, the UK’s Lava Aqua X team wowed the experts as they pitched an eco-friendly reinvention of the washing machine. With the momentum they gained, they are now working to bring their product to market.

Lava Aqua X co-founder Paramveer Bhachu says Red Bull Basement was an essential part of their journey.

“The cool thing about Red Bull Basement is that it can work for a variety of different ideas. For us, we were able to build a prototype model and make the intellectual property and trademark arrangements. In addition, we took a lot of knowledge from the workshops.”

“We also wanted to advocate sustainability and saving water, and the event’s outreach put us in touch with people all over the world.”

To apply for the 2021 edition, currently enrolled students, 18 and over, in teams of two or individually, simply need to visit the Red Bull Basement website and upload a 60 second video that clearly and concisely explains their team idea.

The public will be able to give online “shout-outs” to ideas, and those shout-outs will be part of the criteria that judges consider – along with feasibility, creativity and impact – to determine the national finalists.

Then the national teams will have about five weeks to further develop their ideas with the help of resources including a mentorship program from Flume before one NZ team will attend an immersive, three-day Global Final in Istanbul, Turkey, where global teams will pitch their projects to a panel of experts.

Innovation never stops, but the window to apply for Red Bull Basement can be only for a limited time. With an application deadline of 24 October 2021, now is the moment for students to seize their chance and submit their videos at redbullbasement.com.

Looking for inspiration or have questions? Join us for the Red Bull Basement NZ online workshop on September 23 where we will have an inspirational panel and break-out sessions to answer all your burning questions about Red Bull Basement. The spaces are limited so register your interest here.