Student innovators from The University of Auckland win Red Bull Basement NZ

New Zealand has a new team of student innovators in the international spotlight, as CreateBase from The University of Auckland has been named one of 38 finalists in the global Red Bull Basement program for 2020. Red Bull Basement invites tech innovators and student entrepreneurs to innovate on campus today and disrupt the world tomorrow by realising creative ideas to drive future change.

Worldwide, more than 3800 student teams from all areas of study applied for the 2020 program by submitting a video explaining their idea. In New Zealand, a public vote narrowed the field to six top ideas coming from students at The University of Auckland, The University of Waikato, The University of Otago, AUT, Victoria University. Then, after careful consideration, a panel of judges chose the idea of Lin and Burnet as the best of the best to represent the nation.

CreateBase description:

School education is failing to adequately prepare students for tertiary education due to a lack of hands-on experiences. Students develop misunderstandings of various career paths, resulting in wasted time and money on misconceived notions of degrees.

CreateBase provides educational tools and experiences for students, equipping them with relevant skillsets in and knowledge of STEAM applications. In particular, we develop engaging 3D printed STEAM Kits that capture and retain the interest of students. Our kits provide hands-on experiences that promote active learning beyond simply seeing and hearing. Software and hardware updates, alongside community challenges, keep our users continually engaged.

From November 2 through December 9, the finalist teams will refine their ideas in a Development phase, with access to resources including a mentorship program and a global network of innovators. Besides the young innovators and student entrepreneurs from 36 countries, two wildcard teams are also participating from HONOR and NTT, the Global Partners of Red Bull Basement. Information on all the finalist teams and their next generation ideas can be found at the program website.

I think it's great that they are tackling the issue from the root cause ie starting with students. The team, their entire story and product is extremely well thought through and I can definitely see it going places. Magdeline Huang

Summary of the prize for winning the New Zealand Red Bull Basement University competition:

1 week mentor session with Hatch who will help bring their idea to life

Ultimate productivity bundle from Logitech

Swag fit out from Stirling Sports

International mentorship

Honor Laptop & Smartphone

Chance to compete in the global final to win a trip to Japan in 2021

The culmination of the students’ participation will come in December, when Lin and Burnet will join the other finalist teams in the Red Bull Basement Global Workshop. In this virtual experience, they’ll forge business relationships and networking connections with access to some of the world’s most visionary thought leaders. And they’ll pitch their ideas for social change and disruptive technology to the experts.