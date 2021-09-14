The online workshop for those wanting to be the disrupters of tomorrow

RELATED: Think you've got an idea that will change the future for the next generation. Summit your idea for Red Bull Basement today.

With a panel of leading NZ innovators and tech entrepreneurs the Red Bull Basement online workshop will inspire you to take your ideas to the next level and answer everything you need to know about Red Bull Basement.

Join us from 6pm on September 23rd to hear how legends like Dean Hall came up with their ideas. Network with other likeminded individuals and be inspired to start, grow, or finish your own idea using technology to solve real world problems facing us today.

There are only 80 spaces available - don't hesitate, secure your spot here today. There will be a Q&A panel session, before focussed workshops commence and finally a networking opportunity..

Meet the Panel

Dean Hall, CEO of RocketWerkz © Dean Hall

Adventurer, video game developer and flag-waving New Zealander Dean Hall created the wildly successful game DayZ, which won two Golden Joystick Awards and became the best selling PC game of 2014.

A former Royal NZ Air Force and NZ Army officer, Dean is an accomplished mountaineer having summited Mount Everest in 2013 and skied to the South Pole in January 2020.

Dean returned to New Zealand in 2015 and to found RocketWerkz's studios in Dunedin and more recently Auckland. From the top floors of Auckland’s PwC Tower, Dean and his team are working on developing an ambitious blockbuster sci-fi survival game, Icarus. Dean believes video game development can be a billion-dollar industry for New Zealand.nbsp;

Will Hewitt © Red Bull

Will Hewitt is the CEO and Founder of HeartLab, starting the company aged 18 as a first-year University student. Additionally, he is an Honorary Academic at the Auckland Bioengineering Institute and a panelist on the Return on Science MedTech and Surgery Investment Committee.

Lauren Fong © Red Bull

Currently the ArcAngels Manager at Icehouse Ventures, Lauren Fong , helps to manage a network of angel investors that exclusively invest in female startups.

Last year, Lauren helped raised NZ’s first fund that will invest specifically in women-led ventures. Her mission is to help female founders access funding in NZ. Lauren holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree (with majors in Marketing and Management) and has previously launched her own e-commerce business out of the U.S.

Aside from her involvement in the NZ startup ecosystem, Lauren is an electronic DJ and producer (under Lauren Gin), having performed at NZ's major festivals.

Steph Benseman © Red Bull

Steph Benseman is an Investment Principal at Icehouse Ventures where she supports investment opportunities and manages the community of over 200 portfolio companies to provide value to founders and their teams.

A graduate of Victoria University’s Business School, she started her own company, Filtr, while still a student. Inspired by the support that was shown to her early on, Steph has built a career supporting other young entrepreneurs through her roles at the Young Enterprise Trust, a partner in First Cut and most recently as the Programme Director for Venture Up.

Peter Gray © Red Bull

Peter Gray is Senior Vice President, Advanced Technology - Sport for NTT Ltd. The Advanced Technology Group conceptualize, design and deliver strategic innovation projects in the Sports industry including NTT’s role as the technology partner of the Tour de France and NTT Pro Cycling, a leading professional cycling team.

Peter has lead the NTT technology team on the ground at the Tour de France since 2015 and has overseen the implementation of live tracking, real time analytics, machine learning, enhanced broadcast graphics and new digital and social media platforms, all designed to revolutionise the fan experience of at the Tour de France.

Peter has been working in the IT industry for over 20 years across a range of roles and industries and is a recognised industry expert in analytics, business intelligence and data management.