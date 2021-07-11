Red Bull Basement and Icehouse Ventures announce Startup Speaker Series

Red Bull Basement © Red Bull Content Pool

Age is no barrier when it comes to building iconic and globally impactful companies.

The Startup Speaker Series showcases ambitious young entrepreneurs who are disrupting the way we experience the world. A rotating cast of speakers will be in attendance anchored by technology entrepreneur and serial-founder, Ezel Kokcu who will be moderating the discussions.

Included amongst the inspiring line up is:

Fia Jones (21); Founder and CEO Astrix Astronautics who formed Astrx Astronautics while studying and developed a high-performance satellite power system which will be going to space in September with Rocket Lab

Emily Blythe (25), Founder & CEO Pyper Vision who are using drones to conquer the multi-billion dollar fog problem at airports

Magdeline Huang (21), Founder of the sharing economy app Temp and 2019 winner of Red Bull Basement

Will Hewitt (21) Founder & CEO of Heartlab which makes artificial intelligence tools to help doctors diagnose and treat heart disease.

Find out the details of the speaker series be on your campus by jumping on the facebook event page:

About Red Bull Basement

Red Bull Basement empowers student innovators in all areas of study to use technology to drive positive change. This inclusive and welcoming initiative aims to connect and inspire all students to challenge the status quo by coming up with student to student ideas that can lead to a better tomorrow.

About Icehouse Ventures

Icehouse Ventures is an investment group backing brave Kiwi founders. They have collectively invested >$175m into 235 startups including Mint Innovation, Dawn Aerospace, Halter, Sharesies, Crimson Education, PowerbyProxi, and Ethique.

Their family of funds includes First Cut, which will invest up to $5 million in 20-30 youth-led startups over the next four years. Icehouse Ventures Showcase is one of the largest investment events of its kind outside of Silicon Valley and is the premier annual event in the Australasian early-stage investment ecosystem. The evening brings together a diverse network of investors with New Zealand’s vibrant entrepreneur community.