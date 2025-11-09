Historic Japanese double as Riko and Issin win Red Bull BC One Tokyo titles

Tokyo's iconic Ryogoku Kokugikan sumo wrestling arena pulsed with neon-fuelled vibes on Saturday night as the world's fiercest breakers stormed the Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 stage. Amid Japan's kaiju-scale energy and razor-sharp precision, the night erupted into a whirlwind of gravity-defying spins and Street Fighter flair, crowning two new world champions.

With the Tokyo crowd channelling the unyielding spirit of samurai warriors, 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls entered the arena to put their skills to the ultimate test: a merciless one-on-one competition. By the final K.O., first-time winners B-Girl Riko and B-Boy Issin emerged victorious, etching their names into the glowing skyline of Red Bull BC One history and making history by handing Japan their first-ever clean sweep of the titles – and on home soil as well!

B-Girl Riko in full flow on her way to the B-Girl title © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool B-Boy Issin wowed with his moves to claim the belt for the first time © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Tokyo's neon fury: igniting breaking's unstoppable pulse

From the instant the spotlights sliced through the humid Tokyo haze, the Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 was a roller-coaster of emotion and breaking greatness. Hosts Amjad and Kensaku ignited the arena with hype and a fierce nod to the streets where hip-hop came from. DJ KhanFu commanded the decks, syncing beats to the rhythm of Tokyo's heartbeat. He dropped tracks that had breakers give their best and made the over 7,700 fans in the audience bounce on their pillows.

The crowd at Ryogoku Kokugikan celebrated their heroes © Muriel Florence Rieben/Red Bull Content Pool

The judges - Cloud, Ronnie Ruen, Kill, ATA and Luma - wielded their scrutiny like katanas, dissecting every move and flow with the unerring focus of ninjas in the shadows. The vibe was already peaking after the Red Bull BC One Last Chance Cypher and the Red Bull BC One Camp Tokyo, which were packed with battles, cyphers and cross-cultural connections that turned global breakers into a united squad. As the lights dimmed, the arena thrummed with anticipation, ready to explode under the metropolis's lights.

02 Highlights from Red Bull BC One World Final 2025

The battles at the Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 were an escalation of style, swagger and seismic crowd vibes. Kicking-off like a One Piece arc opener, the first b-boy battle between Jet Leg and Lee lit the fuse, sparking waves of cheers that thundered through the arena like a Shoryuken hitting its target.

The audience went full frenzy for local heroes Shigekix, Issin, Hiro10, Haruto and Riko, waving flags or scarfs with their names on. We had Sayora, the b-girl wildcard from Kazakhstan, respectfully bowing to the audience before dancing on the stage and wildcard Dutch b-boy Lee unleashed smooth acrobatics that flipped the script faster than a Naruto shadow clone.

B-Boy haruto throws down in the final against his crew-mate ISSIN © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool

The pinnacle? The throwdown in the final between haruto and ISSIN, team-mates from Japan's legendary Body Carnival crew, trading signature moves like blows in a Street Fighter 6 match. ISSIN snagged the win, confirming his spot as one of the all-time greats.

03 Meet the Red Bull BC One 2025 champions

The Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 forged two champions who redefined the kendo of breaking, blending skills with creativity beyond measure. B-Girl Riko from the One Piece crew and B-Boy ISSIN of Body Carnival are both first-time champions who won on home soil.

Riko with the Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 b-girl belt © Jason Halayko/Red Bull Content Pool It's an amazing feeling. To win here in Japan, in front of this crowd, it’s something I'll never forget Riko

Riko seized her belt in the final against Red Bull BC On All Star and Olympic silver-medalist Nicka of Lithuania. Right after her win, she said: "It’s an amazing feeling. To win here in Japan, in front of this crowd, it's something I'll never forget. Physically, I stuck to my usual training routine, but mentally I had to lock in even more than usual, because this is Red Bull BC One, it’s one of the toughest competitions in the world. I knew I had to bring my absolute best and that mindset really paid off today."

B-boy champ ISSIN finally won Red Bull BC One © Little Shao/Red Bull Content Pool I was ready to celebrate with haruto, because he’s like my brother. When I realised I won, I was really happy Issin

ISSIN stood in the final battle against his crew-mate haruto. Both are members of the legendary Body Carnival crew, which is know for outstanding creativity and having an impressive roster of Red Bull BC One veterans: Ayumi - the first b-girl ever in a Red Bull BC One World Final – her sister Narumi, Kazuki Rock, haruto and Issin. Previously, none of them brought home the belt however.

Finally, holding it in his hands, ISSIN said: "I'm so happy. When I was a kid and started breaking, my first dream was to win Red Bull BC One. Finally, that dream came true. I'm so, so happy. Winning such a big title in front of my home crowd makes it even more special. The energy from everyone in Japan gave me so much strength. I was ready to celebrate with haruto, because he’s like my brother. When I realised I won, I was really happy. We’re all pushing each other, always battling, always improving. I think that constant drive and healthy competition is why Japanese breakers are getting stronger and stronger."

04 Red Bull BC One is scripting breaking's tomorrow

This Tokyo takeover was an ode to breaking's street-roots and its unstoppable ascent into mainstream attention. Breaking is no mere dance; it's a manifesto to expression and resilience, a universal jutsu binding generations in sweat-soaked solidarity. Some may fade in the next story arc, but Red Bull BC One endures, forging the path with style and purpose, and connecting b-girls and b-boys worldwide. Tonight's triumphs in Tokyo will echo like battle cries, fuelling the fire for breakers everywhere to level-up and create their own saga.

Relive the full spectacle of the Red Bull BC One World Final 2025 in the player below:

Red Bull BC One World Final Japan Feel the energy of Tokyo as the world’s greatest b-boys and b-girls battle for the ultimate title.

05 Red Bull BC One World Final 2026 goes to Canada

As Tokyo's spotlights dim, the global attention shifts northward to the multicultural heartbeat of Canada: the Red Bull BC One World Final 2026 will take place in Toronto on November 29. Mark your calendars and book your tickets now .