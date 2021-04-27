Red Bull Campus Clutch New Zealand
That's it, registrations are closed and we have 23 Kiwi university student teams ready to battle it out to be crowned our national VALORANT champions.
Red Bull Campus Clutch is a global esports tournament for university students, the event is dedicated to all students aspiring to play like a VALORANT pro.
This week, teams of five from universities across NZ will show off their skills to see if they have what it takes to make it to the World Final, and you don't want to miss the action along the way.
The first round of NZ qualifiers will kick off on the 27th April from 7pm - 10pm local time. The games will be casted by Billy Brereton and Konstantin Nuridzhanyan. Watch the live stream on Twitch here.
The Quarter Finals and Semi Finals will be the following evening on 28th April from 7pm - 10pm, all streamed on the Red Bull New Zealand Twitch.
Then on 29th April we will stream the Grand Final again on Twitch. Where the best two teams will battle it out in a best-of-three competition.
Who will you be backing?
- Wii Fit – Otago University
- Big Gamer Boys – Auckland University
- Lastmingods – Auckland and Massey University
- UoW Draughts – Waikato University
- UoW Guardians – Waikato University
- WRATH – Auckland University
- Mamas Boys – Auckland and Victoria University
- Cypher Head – Auckland University
- UoW Bulldogs – Waikato University
- Yi Fang Diff – Auckland University
- Legion – Canterbury University
- Waikato Office – Waikato University
- UoW Boosted – Waikato University
- RatSports – Canterbury University
- United Bears N – Auckland University
- JALAB – Otago University
- WAP - Auckland University
- Lawyers
- SponsorUs
- Allegiant
- Lightning
- GottaEatSteak