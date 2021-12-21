A few months have passed since the 2021 Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series reached its exciting conclusion in Italy, but we can now bring you the confirmed list of athletes who have earned their ticket to dive at every stop next year.
Through the world ranking, which takes into consideration the recently contested FINA World Championships qualifier, as well as the World Series competitions, the top eight men and women have secured their spot.
In the women's competition, Rhiannan Iffland (AUS) and Jessica Macaulay (CAN) had already qualified courtesy of a top four finish in the World Series, along with two newcomers to the line-up – Xantheia Pennisi (AUS) and Molly Carlson (CAN), whose stunning debut season earned her a second-place finish in both the World Series and the overall world rankings.
The battle for the remaining four spots came down to the overall world ranking and the FINA World Championships qualifier in Abu Dhabi. Yana Nestsiarava (BLR), Eleanor Smart (USA) and Maria Paula Quintero (COL) retained their place, while Mexico’s Adriana Jimenez will make a welcome return to full-time duties from the 21m platform.
In the men’s competition, Gary Hunt (FRA), Constantin Popovici (ROU) and Saint-Raphael winner Catalin Preda (ROU) all qualified thanks to their World Series performances. Also joining them after making the cut in Abu Dhabi are Alessandro De Rose (ITA), Oleksiy Prygorov (UKR), Nikita Fedotov (RUS) and Aidan Heslop (GBR); the Brit confirming his ‘rising star’ status with a career-first high diving victory at the qualifier. For Preda, Fedotov and Heslop, this will be their first season as permanent divers.
The final men’s spot is reserved for Jonathan Paredes (MEX), who benefits from the protected ranking policy after he missed the 2021 season through injury.
For the first time since the World Series began back in 2009, the USA will not be represented in the men’s permanent line-up, with David Colturi and Andy Jones both missing out on a qualification spot and Steven LoBue recently announcing his retirement from full-time cliff diving. The previously ever-present Czech showman, Michal Navratil, also drops down to wildcard status.
It’s an intriguing shake-up to say the least, and one which is sure to spice up what is already an eagerly anticipated 2022 World Series.
Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series divers 2022
MEN
Aidan Heslop, GBR
Alessandro De Rose, ITA
Catalin Preda, ROU
Constantin Popovici, ROU
Gary Hunt, FRA
Jonathan Paredes, MEX
Nikita Fedotov, RUS
Oleksiy Prygorov, UKR
WOMEN
Adriana Jimenez, MEX
Eleanor Townsend Smart, USA
Jessica Macaulay, CAN
Maria Paula Quintero, COL
Molly Carlson, CAN
Rhiannan Iffland, AUS
Xantheia Pennisi, AUS
Yana Nestsiarava, BLR