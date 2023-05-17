Red Bull Dance Your Style is hitting Aotearoa for the first time ever on Friday, 26 May at Takutai Square, Britomart from 6pm – 8pm. Hosted by Lance Savali (one of the biggest names in the dance scene), the free public event is set to be an epic evening of entertainment.

The event is battle concept where the emphasis is on bringing people together to celebrate dance, music and performance, and recreating the social, party atmosphere and vibe that all the street-dance styles derived from.

If you're keen to head along or find out more, check out the below.

Angyil at Red Bull Dance Your Style USA © Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull Dance Your Style competition is a mixed, all-style solo (one-on-one) battle in which dancers from any street style discipline can enter. This open entry, all-styles format means that each battle is an exchange of the diverse and different styles that exist in street dance. Audiences get to see hip-hop, popping, house, locking and other street dance styles. The dancers go head-to-head against one another, just like at parties back in the day.

DJ Novena Carmel at Red Bull Dance Your Style LA © Carlo Cruz/Red Bull Content Pool

When it comes to the music that the dancers battle to, the DJs spin well-known commercial tracks for each round, randomly selecting different genres to test the dancer’s ability to perform and adapt their dance styles to the rhythm of the beat. This means that competitors have to be ready to get down to anything from funk to pop music, rap to garage, old-school classics to recent chart hits and other popular music genres. Red Bull Dance Your Style is all about getting down to the type of music that audiences know and love.

This is how voting looks like at the Dance Your Style pre-finals © Little Shao

The crowd also plays an important role in the outcome of each battle. Unlike most street dance competitions, Red Bull Dance Your Style doesn't have a panel of dancers judging and voting for a winner. Instead, the winner of each battle is decided on a crowd vote. Dance Your Style is about performance and dancer showmanship first, before judging the more technical aspects of a style. By allowing the crowd to be the judges, dancers are free to really express their personality and character, as in the end, the dancer who triumphs will be the one who can win over the crowd with their performance and individuality.

The Red Bull Dance Your Style New Zealand Final will happen in Auckland at Takutai Square, Britomart on 26 May from 6pm – 8pm.