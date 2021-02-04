RED BULL DUO DARE TO EXPERIENCE 49ERFX SAILING IN A NEW LIGHT

When Award-winning photographer Scott Sinton challenged Red Bull Athletes Alex Maloney and Molly Meech to sail their skiff at night – they jumped at the chance.

But Meech says there’s a reason not many have attempted to sail in a 49erfx once the sun has disappeared.

Olympic sailors sail a 49erfx at night © Scott Sinton

“The hardest part of sailing in the dark is not being able to see the wind or the chop - so you have to react to the changes instead of anticipating them as we normally would.

“Take away clear vision, and we’re left to engage our other senses. Feeling the pressure from the tiller on my fingertips, the ropes in Molly's hands from the sails, the pressure on our toes when the boat loads up. The challenge of sailing at night increases as the wind increases, as there is a much higher risk of capsizing with a smaller margin of error,” Maloney adds.

Alex and Molly were forced to engage other senses © Scott Sinton

Sinton says it was a dream to take his photographic studio out onto the Waitemata Harbour to capture a fresh perspective that has never been seen before in the world of sailing.

“It was a real team effort to get the shots, we required three additional boats out on the water traveling at pretty quick speeds to capture how dynamic the sport is. I used on the water flash techniques that had not been attempted at this level of complexity ever before.”

“The Auckland Harbour is arguably the most popular in the world right now with global eyes on the America’s Cup. It is awesome to be able to showcase the Hauraki Gulf in a completely new light, and teaming up with some of NZ's top sailors for this project was a real privilege,” he says.

A lot of planning needed to ensure the safety of all involved © Scott Sinton

Considering the risks at hand there was a lot of planning needed to ensure the safety of all involved.

“There were a lot of safety aspects taken into consideration and the team did a really good job of coordinating everything and running a smooth shoot! From keeping eyes out for other vessels on the water, to us having navigation lights on our boom,” Meech says.

Red Bull athletes Alex Maloney and Molly Meech are gearing up for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics with a strict training schedule. For now they are based at home before they head overseas to compete in a handful of international regattas.

Olympians sail their 49erfx at night © Scott Sinton

In a year that has disrupted their normal training schedule, the sailing team has anticipated more disruptions in 2021.

“We have plans A, B, and C and are ready to be adaptive. Plan A includes a racing block in Europe, and Japan before the 2021 Olympics at the end of July,” Maloney says.

Meech adds that they are making the most of their training time at home for now so they are in their best shape come the Tokyo games.