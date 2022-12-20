Competitors perform during Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, New Zealand on December 10, 2022.
RED BULL FLUGTAG NEW ZEALAND MAKES A SPLASH

Red Bull Flugtag hit New Zealand waters for the first time in over 17-years with the winning team 'Red Barren and Snoopy' flying a whopping 47 metres
20 Kiwi teams took the courageous leap, launching human-powered flying crafts off a 6-metre ramp into the Waitematā Harbour attempting to fly as far as possible.
For the first time since 2004, Red Bull Flugtag hit New Zealand shores at Wynyard Quarter on Saturday, 10 December giving 20 teams the chance to build and fly their own human-powered flying machines with team ‘Red Barren and Snoopy’ taking first place after flying a whopping 47 metres followed by ‘AIRNZ DC3’ in second (18 metres), and ‘The Mo Show’ in third (20 metres).
Team DC3, Team Red Barron and Snoppy and Team Mo Show on podium at Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, NZ on December 10, 2022
Red Bull Flugtag NZ 2022 Winners
The winning ‘Red Barren and Snoopy’ team was back to defend their title after their Red Bull Flugtag 2002 victory – and they did exactly that.
The Auckland based team combines the minds of engineers and carpenters and is made up of six team members – Andrew Roberts (captain), Mat Hughes (pilot), Lambert Russel, Edwin Teves, Roy Chalton, and Claude Loomes. Andrew, Mat and Roy are second-time Red Bull Flugtag winners.

We’re excited to be undefeated champions. 47 metres was larger than the 28 metres we won with last time so we’re super excited to beat our record. I think the real winners today are ‘The Mo Show’ who raised thousands for the Movember charity, so we need to acknowledge them
Andrew Roberts - Team Captain
Teams were judged on three key criteria: distance, creativity and performance.
The 20 teams put on a show for the more than 15,000 spectators gathered at Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter. One after one, teams soared off the six-metre-high platform causing uproar and hysterics from the crowd.
Red Bull Flugtag Auckland NZ Crowd
Red Bull Flugtag Auckland NZ Crowd
Judges Mad Mike (Mike Whiddett), Brook ‘The Bulldog’ Macdonald, JessB, Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck and Tegan Yorwarth hit the judges stand to help determine which teams had what it takes to win when it came to creativity and performance.
Judges are seen at Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, NZ on December 10, 2022
Red Bull Flugtag Auckland Judges 2022
The flying, and flopping, sprang into action from 12:30pm with ‘The Vaccinators’ as the first cab off the rank.
Flights wrapped up at 4:00pm, with the final team, ‘AIRNZ DC3’ taking out second place, flying 18 metres and winning $10,000. The team stood out for their creative pre-flight performance and well-designed craft, winning Best Build. this teams' build was inspired by the late 60's cartoon "Dartardlly & Muttley in their Flying machines" - a scale replica of the Douglas DC3 aircraft.
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - DC3
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - DC3
The Hamilton based team ‘The Mo Show’ was made up of five young blokes dedicated to raising awareness around men’s mental health and wellbeing and took to the skies in the name of Movember, taking third place winning $5,000. The team also won Best Performance for their speedo-based pre-flight dance and moustache glider and took out the People’s Choice award too.
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - The Mo Show
Red Bull Flugtag NZ - The Mo Show
Epic for Red Bull to put on such a mega event in Auckland City, free for the public. Aucklanders came out despite some patchy weather. Some of the creations were wild. To see the winning team go nearly 50 metres was crazy.
Mike Whiddett
To celebrate the event and the teams, an open-door after-party kicked off at Wynyard Pavilion giving the public an epic evening of good beats and vibes with performances from local artists including Red Bull Flugtag judge JessB, Body Ocean, Sweet Mix Kids and Half Queen.
The Red Bull Flugtag teams gave New Zealanders something to be proud of! Trust Kiwis to put their creativity and ingenuity to good use and produce world-class human-powered flying crafts.

TOP 10 TEAMS FROM RED BULL FLUGTAG AUCKLAND:

  1. Red Barren and Snoopy
  2. AIRNZ DC3
  3. The Mo Show
  4. Wipeout
  5. Pirates of the Tasman
  6. Flying D
  7. Lord of the Wings
  8. Angry Gannetts
  9. The Mai Manta
  10. Chief Twit
Competitors perform during Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, New Zealand on December 10, 2022.
Competitors
Competitors relax at Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, NZ on December 10, 2022
Competitors
Team Lord of the Wings pose for a portrait at Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, NZ on December 10, 2022
Competitors
Team Flying Jab pose for a portrait at Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland, NZ on December 10, 2022
Competitors
Mike Whiddett
David Jones
Competitors
Red Bull Flugtag NZ Hosts - Brook Gibson & Kim Crossman
Red Bull Flugtag NZ Live Hosts
