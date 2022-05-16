A Conversation with Robin Goomes, the Rookie of Red Bull Formation

New Zealand native Robin Goomes was technically a rookie at

, the premier women’s freeride mountain biking event of the year, but hardly fits that definition. As she sat on a sidewalk in the blustery Utah desert during our chat, the Kiwi’s confidence and playful personality made it clear that she would be one to watch. With the sport growing faster than ever, Robin encompasses all of the skill, excitement, progression and drive that an event like Red Bull Formation brings to the freeride scene. Here's what she had to say about her career progression and personal goals ahead of the event.