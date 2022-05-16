A Conversation with Robin Goomes, the Rookie of Red Bull Formation
How did you get into riding, and what was last year’s Red Bull Formation like for you?
I started mountain biking five years ago but grew up riding moto and BMX. Last year I participated in Red Bull Formation as a digger and was an alternate rider. It was my first time in the United States, and I flew in and out for the event itself. This is my first proper trip to the States and riding on this terrain as well.
What are you most excited for this year?
I'm hyped for everyone! Each rider has such a unique style, and I can't wait to see the lines they build, ‘cause you pick something that's going to suit your style. It’s a sick opportunity.
Have you ever been to an event like Red Bull Formation?
There was an event last year in Queenstown, NZ that brought out 10 female riders. It was a big progression session. I’m excited to be here in the desert of Utah to experience a similar energy but in a different locale.
What’s your biggest takeaway from these events?
It’s a good environment to progress in, ‘cause everyone's feeding off each other’s energy and growing together. A competition feels like the opposite because no one wants you to do well. Since Formation is not a competition, everyone wants the best for you. During last year’s event, everyone was lifting each other up. We’re all on different levels here, but we’re pushing each other to make that shift to whatever the next stage of progression may be.
Women’s freeride is one of the fastest growing sports within bike. What advice would you give to someone who wants to start riding?
I'm so stoked on freeride! I feel like I jumped on the freeride bandwagon at the right time. It’s popping off so hard right now. Women are pushing for more skill and progression and it’s awesome to be in the midst of it. My piece of advice would be to just jump into this sport if you’re interested. Don’t let this moment to be a part of the women’s freeride movement pass you by.
What are your goals/plans for Red Bull Formation this year?
I've got goals, but I'm not relying on a certain plan during Formation. In the past few days, I’ve realized that achieving my goals here will depend on so many things: what line I choose, how much I can build in the time limits, how the weather is going to play out. I want to do as much as I can, and hopefully that leads to some great riding. I’m keen for a playful line - I don't really wanna be sh**ing myself down the hill!
What’s next?
It’s a big year for me as I progress as an athlete. After Red Bull Formation I’ll compete at Crankworx. I was also invited to one of the Fest Series events and I’d be a fool not to take it! There’s also the Paul Craig series, Proving Grounds, Audi Nines… a bunch of freeride opportunities. It doesn’t sound like much, but it feels busy!