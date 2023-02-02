Downhill mountain bike event Red Bull Foxhunt is finally hitting New Zealand tracks for the first time ever. On Saturday, 11 February 150 riders will come together at Cardrona, Wanaka for the mass-start enduro race where they'll be chased by the foxes, MTB pros Brook 'The Bulldog' Macdonald , Jess Blewitt and Remy Morton to the finish line.

Keen to know what to expect for the gnarly race? Continue scrolling to learn all the ins and outs of Red Bull Foxhunt 2023.

01 What is Red Bull Foxhunt?

Red Bull Foxhunt is a mass-start enduro downhill race with a twist. Downhill mountain bike riders will come together to race to be the first to reach the bottom of the course – but there’s a catch. They’ll be ‘chased’ by the ‘foxes’, Red Bull athletes and MTB pros Brook ‘The Bulldog’ Macdonald , Jess Blewitt and Remy Morton.

The concept is simple, but definitely not easy. On a 9.5km course, the riders will line up at the top of Cardrona ready for the mass start. The ‘foxes’ will be released from several metres back to chase the riders in a downhill cross-country MTB race. The goal for each competitor is to beat the foxes and be the first to cross the finish line.

Watch Loic Bruni's POV below.

02 Where is Red Bull Foxhunt being held?

New Zealand's first Red Bull Foxhunt will be taking place at Cardrona, Wanaka - The course starts at the top of Cardrona and finishes at the Cardrona Domain near the Cardrona Pub.

Find the location on Google Maps here.

03 What's the schedule?

The most important MTB downhill event to add to your calendar is on Saturday, 11 February - practises start from 10.00am with the race itself kicking off at 4.30pm followed by prize-giving at 5.00pm and an after-party at Yonder Queenstown from 7:00pm with a live performance by P Diggs and Sambora.

See the full schedule below:

Friday 10 February

Race bag collection for pre-registered riders open 12:00pm – 5:00pm

Location: 37 Camp Street, Queenstown 9300 (Cardrona Visitor Centre) 5pm

Saturday 11 February

Event Base (Cardrona Domain - see here) Open 8:30am

Race bag collection open 9:00am – 2:00pm from Cardrona Domain

Shuttle from event base & mid course 9:00am – 3:00pm

Practice on full course 10:00am – 11:30am

Red Bull Fox Hunt riders briefing at top of course 4:00pm

Red Bull Fox Hunt race start 4:30pm

Awards & Presentations 5:00pm

After Party (Yonder Queenstown) 7:00pm - late

The exact start time for the Foxhunt is weather dependent and may be changed by up to 90 minutes. All timings are subject to change should weather dictate.

04 Who can race?

Red Bull Foxhunt is open to any downhiller who is keen to get amongst! However, we do recommend having some experience and skill.

Bikers can register here to participate and will receive access to the event as well as lift access for non Cardrona Season pass holders, a race jersey, race plate and afterparty attendance.

Pricing:

Option 1: Lift Pass Excluded: $55.00 NZD (*For Cardrona Season pass holders or valid day pass)

Option 2: Lift Pass Included: $95.00 NZD

We also encourage friends, family and the like to come along and witness the action.

05 Who are the foxes?

We've got three next-level foxes on board ready to make the chase.

Kiwi MTB legend and thrill-seeker Brook 'The Bulldog' Macdonald , 20 year old Queenstown local and downhill champ Jess Blewitt and Aussie's very own Remy Morton will be geared up and ready to bring their A-Game. Think you can beat them to the finish line?

06 What can I win?

We've got epic prizes up for grabs for the fastest man and woman for first, second and third place.

First place: Trek Slash 7 Trek Bike valued at $5,699

Second place: Sony Portable Wireless Speaker and one AJ Hackett Kawarau Bungy gift voucher

Third place: Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and one AJ Hackett Kawarau Bungy gift voucher

07 Can I film my race?

You sure can! Rider’s are welcome to film their rides for their own personal use. You'll also have the opportunity to submit your own onboard footage to be considered for inclusion in the 2023 Foxhunt edit*.

Once you finish the race look out for our Content team. They will collect your camera and tag it with your phone number. We will then take your camera away and off load footage into our edit suite. This could take a maximum of 1hr due to the high volume of footage.

We’re looking for the best angle possible, so here are some suggested mounts. For more info on the best way to capture content and required camera specs, check out the Competitor Info here.

*Providing your footage does not guarantee it will be included in the Red Bull Foxhunt clip. We will have our own team onsite filming but may look to include riders edits.

08 Where can I find out more info?

