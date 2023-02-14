Mountain bike fanatic and Queenstown local Kelsey Timpany took on Red Bull Foxhunt as it hit New Zealand tracks for the first time ever over the weekend, going head-to-head with 100 riders and Red Bull MTB pros. Check out Kelsey’s experience below.

Remy Morton © Henry Jaine / Red Bull Content Pool

Written by Kelsey Timpany

Kelsey Timpany © Kaz Yamamura

Downhill mountain bike event Red Bull Foxhunt hit New Zealand tracks for the first time ever at Cardrona Bike Park in Wanaka on 11 February and has gone down as one of the greats amongst all competitors – and I was one of them.

I was so excited to compete. Mass starts bring out a whole different level of competitiveness when riding in a pack, elbow to elbow with other riders, so it was a no brainer that I’d be putting my hand up for the challenge.

The concept was simple: 100 riders take on a mass start enduro race, while being chased by the ‘foxes’, Red Bull athletes and mountain bike pros, Brook ‘The Bulldog’ Macdonald , Jess Blewitt and Remy Morton who started above the ‘hounds’ (the competitors) on a technical and exposed ridgeline as a handicap.

The goal: Be the first to the bottom without being caught by the foxes.

Red Bull Foxhunt foxes - Jess Blewitt, Brook Macdonald and Remy Morton © Henry Jaine / Red Bull Content Pool

The course, however, was not so simple. Spread over 9.5km and 1200m vertical descent with technical, rough and exposed bike park trails at the top half, through to open and rutted farm styled tracks towards the finish, providing the ultimate playground for creative and gutsy riders.

When speaking with Jess Blewitt at the top of the course, she had to say:

I am a little bit nervous about the potential carnage from a mass start. My game plan is to try stay on Brook and Remy’s wheels for as long as possible and get down in one piece. Jess Blewitt

Jess Blewitt © Henry Jaine / Red Bull Content Pool

Whereas Remy was feeling confident and ready to go: “I know my way around this mountain pretty well from trail building up here, so I’ve got a fair idea of how I want to ride with a few backup options. If it gets congested, I know where to turn down into the other sections. I don't know the bottom half very well, so I’ll just take that as it comes!”

Brook’s plan was simple and cut throat, much like his riding.

I’m going to clean everyone up and pick people off one by one. Brook Macdonald

Brook Macdonald © Rachel Hadfield / Red Bull Content Pool

The vibe was tense and exciting at the top of the course, especially for me, Louise Ferguson and Emma Olofsson who were placed in pole position at the start line, amongst the 100 riders rearing to go behind us, including international riders Bernard Kerr, Edward Masters and Matt Walker.

Participants © Henry Jaine / Red Bull Content Pool

The most intense part was the start, with riders charging off the line in complete chaos to get into a good position before the trails narrowed. Battles were had amongst subgroups, riders were cutting off others with inside lines and off track tussock excursions.

Remy was the first fox to catch me and we battled it out with a Phat Bike rider on some technical terrain until he slipped past on an inside corner.

Participants © Rachel Hadfield / Red Bull Content Pool

Brook came screaming past near the top section, and it was almost a relief to watch the ‘Bulldog’ charge past at full noise, in fear of being steam rolled.

Jess came hooting and hollering from behind, chanting my name before she dipped off onto ‘Mile High’, Cardrona’s infamous jump line that favours riders with seriously good sending abilities.

The bottom section brought billowing dust storms and gnarly breaking bumps on fatigued bodies. Riders favoured hugging the farm fence line with massive dips and ruts, rather than losing precious time taking the flowing berms and switchbacks that lead to Cardrona Pub.

Participants © Rachel Hadfield / Red Bull Content Pool

This was exactly the case for Sean McCarroll, who used the straight-line technique to take first place in the male category with a time of 13m 08.99s - a whooping 16 seconds over second place, Wanaka local Gareth Burgess. Sam Blenkinsop came in for third.

Louise Ferguson took top step for the females claiming first place with a time of 14m 30.60s, with fox Jess Blewitt coming in next at 16m 06.40s . Not far behind, Lynette Deacon and Emma Olofsson filled second and third place for the women.

“I felt so good taking the win, I’ve wanted to do one of these events for so long! I thought everyone would be really gnarly and try to take each other out, but really the carnage was just trying to ride down with everybody, no one was really aggressive or anything. I saw a lot of people getting out of control taking hairy lines and I lost my feet in some sketchy parts, but for the most part it was awesome!” - Louise Ferguson

Participants © Henry Jaine / Red Bull Content Pool Winners - Lynette Deacon, Louise Ferguson and Emma Olofsson © Rachel Hadfield / Red Bull Content Pool Winners - Gareth Burgees, Sean McCarroll, Sam Blenkinsop © Rachel Hadfield / Red Bull Content Pool

The atmosphere at the finish was epic, an absolute buzz. Everybody rode so well, especially the girls and I think it is safe to say we would all do it again immediately if we could. A lot of people stepped up and out of their comfort levels and were all stoked at the finish.

Competitors and supporters danced the night away at the official after party at Yonder, Queenstown with legendary PDiggs and Sambora from Shapeshifter on the decks. The vibe was a high and already the consensus is we are looking ahead to doing it all again in 2024!

Keep an eye out for some epic POV content to come.

The Results - Men's Category

Sean McCarroll – 13:08:99 Gareth Burgees – 13:26:36 Sam Blenkinsop – 13:41:91

The Results - Women's Category

Louise Ferguson – 14:30:60 Lynette Deacon – 16:36:46 Emma Olofsson – 16:59:97

The Results - Foxes

Remy Morton – 13:33:85 Brook Macdonald – 15:09:52 Jess Blewitt – 16:06:40

Full Results

Red Bull Foxhunt - The Results © Cardrona Bike Park