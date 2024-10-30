Tomáš Slavík makes history at a spectacular Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo

Red Bull Cerro Abajo's first trip to Europe was a huge success, played out in front of more than 35,000 people who lined the steep streets of Genoa, Italy. The world's best riders gave it their all as they competed in the final stage of the world's biggest urban downhill circuit, putting on an insane spectacle for a global audience on Red Bull TV.
Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo – live
One of the wildest urban downhill courses yet, riders navigate Genova's narrow, twisty streets and staircases.
Victory on the day went to Tomáš Slavík, who after being the first to discover the 'Caruggi' (the historic centre of the European Capital of Sport 2024) during the event's launch, rode a flawless race in the final, flying through every last metre of the 2.2km course from Monte Peralto to Largo della Zecca, passing some of the city's most iconic landmarks on the way.
The closely-fought battle behind Slavík, which saw riders hit speeds of up to 80 kph between jumps, steps and bends in Genoa's narrow maze of creuze (the old town's narrow streets) and Caruggi, provided a memorable spectacle, thrilling both riders and spectators. As the winner himself confirmed: "It still doesn't feel real to me. I've worked my heart out for this victory and I'm happy to be the winner of this historic first European stage. The course was tough and wild, pushing you to the limit at all times. I've been racing for many years and competing with so many new youngsters gives me a special boost. What interested me most was to win today in front of this fantastic crowd, who welcomed me as if I were at home.
The 37-year-old Czech was almost half a second ahead of Colombia's Juanfer Vélez, who was the fastest during qualification, but his second place was enough for a richly-deserved overall series title to match his 2023 champion's belt, confirming him as the rider to beat next year.
Position
Rider
Time
1
2m 42.505s
2
Juanfer Vélez
+0.477
3
Sebastian Holguin
+3.383
4
Felipe Agurto
+3.517
5
Johannes Fischbach
+4.102
6
Jeronimo Paez
+4.160
7
Bernard Kerr
+4.312
8
Adrien Loron
+5.503
9
Lucas Borba
+5.975
10
Douglas Vieira
+6.948
11
Alex Rudeau
+7.892
12
Wyn Masters
+8.092
13
Alberto Nícolas
+8.380
14
Davide Cappello
+11.146
15
Camilo Sanchez
+11.652
16
Roger Vieira
+14.572
In a close battle for the last podium spot, Colombia's Sebastian Holguin took third place ahead of Chile's Felipe Agurto and Germany's Johannes Fischbach. The best-placed Italian rider was Davide Cappello in 14th.
"Today's course was very physical: to get to the finish I had to give everything. It would have been nice to win in this incredible city, but the happiness of confirming myself as champion is unparalleled, so now let's celebrate properly. I'm delighted to be the Red Bull Cerro Abajo champion for the second year in a row," said Vélez, after accepting the overall winner's belt.
Red Bull Cerro Abajo 2024: Overall standings
Position
Rider
Score
1
Juanfer Vélez
113
2
109
3
Sebastián Holguín
92
4
Lucas Borba
88
5
Felipe Agurto
86
6
Adrien Loron
40
7
Jeronimo Paez
37
8
Matías Nuñes
22
9
Camilo Sanchez
22
10
Johannes Fischbach
18
The scores from qualification and the final in Genoa will count towards riders' 2025 ranking when the series resumes, which the Italian public are definitely hoping will return to their country. Red Bull Genova Cerro Abajo's two days of pure adrenaline and spectacle have sparked a taste for urban downhill in Genoa and elsewhere in Europe. While we all wait for next year's calendar announcement, why not relive the action on Red Bull TV?
