First look at the gritty Red Bull Hardline Australia track!
A technical rock garden, heavy drops, big road gaps, speedy berms and, so much more. This is the first look at the Red Bull Hardline. Australia track that everyone is talking about.
In the rugged terrain of the renowned Maydena Bike Park in Tasmania, more than 30 riders from all over the world will tackle some of the most challenging mountain bike trails Oceania has to offer at Red Bull Hardline Australia.
The course has taken approximately 7,500 hours to build, and with the course presenting an all-new riding experience, the riders will have their hands full getting used to the track.
The geology on the course changes three times, which results in totally different rock and soil types throughout. Uncover what the course looks like and hear the riders' opinions on the track below, then play the video at the top of page to get Jackson Goldstone's view of the course as he rides down it.
8 min
First practice sessions Down Under
The world's best riders test the intimidating features on the new Red Bull Hardline course in Tasmania.
Details of some of the major features on the course and where they are placed can be seen in the course map image below, and you can find out who is competing by finding the rider list here.
Watch live coverage of Red Bull Hardline Australia on Red Bull TV on February 23-24.