MixedByAli, Sounwave and Tae Beast

LA natives Sounwave, MixedByAli and Tae Beast are some of the key people responsible for shaping the sound of LA rap in the second half of the 2010s – and by extent defining a style with global impact. Sounwave and Tae Beast are producers, helping to shape albums by artists like Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, Schoolboy Q and Jay Rock as well as working with the likes of Mac Miller and St. Vincent. MixedByAli, the man with the golden ears, is an engineer who is equally prolific, contributing to projects by artists ranging from Danny Brown and Childish Gambino to YG. Together they’ve earned and won multiple nominations and awards, including Grammys and Oscars – Sounwave was nominated for the latter in 2019 for Best Song, for co-writing “All the Stars” from the Black Panther soundtrack.

In this public conversation as part of the Red Bull Music Festival Los Angeles 2019, the TDE producers and engineer sat with Brian “B.Dot” Miller to discuss their rise to fame from humble beginnings under the tutelage of Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, their relationships and collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, their memories of the late Mac Miller and what it takes to stay true to the game.

Sounwave, MixedByAli and Tae Beast

Syd

LA native Sydney Bennett started making music as a teenager, eventually connecting online with Tyler, the Creator and joining up with his Odd Future collective. Bennett found early success as Syd Tha Kyd producing tracks and DJing on tour for the collective. Eager to explore her own creativity, Bennett founded the Internet, an electronic soul project, in 2010 with fellow OF affiliate Matt Martians. By 2015, the band had released three albums and earned a Grammy nomination. That’s when Bennett, now known simply as Syd, began her third act – as a solo artist and songwriter. In 2017, she released her debut studio album Fin.

In this 2017 lecture as part of Red Bull Music Academy Paths Unknown, Syd sat down on the couch in London to look back on what she had learned from her days with Odd Future and the Internet, detail her approach to writing and explore how collaborations have shaped her sound.

Questlove

Drummer and producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson is a Quincy Jones for our times: a living link between the digital science of modern hip-hop and the flesh-and-blood textures of vintage R&B. A Philadelphia native, Questlove co-founded the Roots in 1987. The band soon rejuvenated hip-hop with a flurry of instrumental and vocal energy. As the band gained global notoriety, Questlove became involved in the Soulquarians project, a production team featuring fellow Philly musician James Poyser, D’Angelo, members of A Tribe Called Quest and the late Jay Dee. Having helped shape the sound of live hip-hop and neo-soul, Questlove continued to feed his creative hunger with collaborations, writing and DJing. In 2009 the Roots became the house band for Jimmy Fallon’s late night show, cementing their place in popular culture.

In this lecture at the 2013 Red Bull Music Academy, Questlove returned to the couch for a deep dive into drumming, Dilla and D’Angelo.

Questlove

Metro Boomin, Sonny Digital, Zaytoven

Over the years, RBMA has brought together artists for joint lectures on the couch. For our New York Festival in 2016, it was the turn of three beatmakers from hip-hop’s biggest hit-making city of recent vintage: Atlanta.

ATL favorite sons Metro Boomin, Sonny Digital and Zaytoven sat down for a public conversation at Red Bull Studios New York to discuss their early influences and breakout hits, the rise of trap, the producer drop and their approach to sampling and collaboration.

Susan Rogers

Susan Rogers dropped out of high school in Southern California to teach herself how to be a sound engineer and technician. By 25, she was working for Crosby, Stills and Nash at their Rudy Records studio. Later, in 1983, Rogers heard that Prince was looking for an engineer and went on to spend five years working for him in Minneapolis and LA. The result was a working relationship that would change her life forever.

Rogers went on to record, mix and/or produce artists such as the Jacksons, Laurie Anderson, David Byrne and the Barenaked Ladies. But nowadays she focuses on the academic side of things. She holds a doctorate in psychology from McGill University and is now Associate Professor and Director of the Berklee Music Perception and Cognition Laboratory. Her research focuses on auditory memory, psychoacoustics and the perception of musical signals. In her lecture at the 2016 Red Bull Music Academy, Rogers discussed the intricacies of listening, becoming a producer and her memories of working with Prince.

M.I.A

From the moment Mathangi “Maya” Arulpragasam began her music career in the early 2000s, she cut a singular figure. Born in England in a Sri Lankan Tamil family, she started as a visual artist and was encouraged to experiment with her own music by Peaches. The result was M.I.A, a blend of rap, visual arts, dance music and politics that was distinctively of the era yet also prophetic of how popular music would change by the end of the decade. Her first two albums, 2005’s Arular and its follow up Kala two years later, featured production from Diplo, Switch and Sheffield’s Cavemen, who helped M.I.A craft a sound capable of appealing to both the clubs and the charts and turn her into a global icon. She released another three albums subsequently and continues to tour, provoke and influence.

In this lecture at the 2007 Red Bull Music Academy, M.I.A detailed the experiences and journeys that fueled Kala, global bass and the politics of free speech.

Moodymann

Kenny Dixon Jr., AKA Moodymann, is one of the most enigmatic and charismatic figures in house music. Despite his refusal to give interviews and play the press-and-promo game, Dixon Jr.’s voice has been clearly amongst the loudest when it comes to preserving the rich heritage of Afro-American music while fighting the industry powers that be. Blessed with an immaculate way of sampling, he takes stems from blues and soul, and respectfully takes them onto the next level. From his dark and dusty deep house tunes on Peacefrog, Planet E and his own KDJ label, to R&B-drenched outings on the Mahogani Music imprint, Moodymann’s fingerprint is unmistakable.

In a rare public lecture at the 2010 Red Bull Music Academy, Dixon Jr. discusses growing up in Detroit, his love of vinyl, his notoriously wild live shows, and more.

Alex Tumay

Nobody knows prolific and mercurial Atlanta rapper Young Thug quite like audio engineer Alex Tumay. The Queens native has been the only professional able to keep up with the talented rapper, harnessing his abilities on the Slime Season trilogy of mixtapes, I’m Up and JEFFERY. An unheralded yet essential presence on a number of pivotal Atlanta hip-hop albums, Tumay has also worked with Travis Scott on Rodeo and lent his ear to the track “Highlights” from Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo. In his lecture at the 2016 Red Bull Music Academy, Tumay discusses how he stumbled into engineering, working with one of the brightest and weirdest talents in rap, and how Atlanta’s new generation achieved a unique sound.