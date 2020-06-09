#RedBullNextNZ final five named
© Graeme Murray
A large number of quality entries have been dwindled down to five of the very best. Now, the public will decide who will win the first ever #RedBullNextNZ competition.
Over 150 entries were received in the search for the nation's next star. It was no easy feat for the judges, who were tasked with choosing the top five entries to proceed to the next phase.
"Delivery. I'm always looking for delivery and character."
Despite the difficulties, the judges have chosen their final five. Now, the public will decide who wins #RedBullNextNZ and studio time with Smokeygotbeatz and Church at the Red Bull Studios in Auckland, New Zealand.
The five finalists are as listed below (in no particular order):
A - @raajsworld
B - @itsphodiso
C - @scryptcha
E - @albert.fs
"That's our top five and we'll let the public be the judge [from here]" says Smokey.
"At the end of the day, this is only our opinion and it's hard to make a decision with so many dope entries... We found something good in all of them."
Voting is now open and ends at midnight on Sunday 13 June 2020. You can vote here now. One vote per person, per day.